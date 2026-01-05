Tourism to Tamaulipas reached its highest point in history in 2025

Tourism in the northeastern border state of Tamaulipas reached its highest level in history in 2025, with around 16.6 million visitors who brought with them an economic boost exceeding 15 billion pesos (US $837 million), according to the state’s Tourism Ministry.

Data from the State System for Tourism Influx confirms a 17.5% increase over 2024, positioning Tamaulipas as a premier tourist destination in northeastern Mexico.

Not long ago, Tamaulipas was regarded as one of the most dangerous places in Mexico. Cities like Tampico, on the Gulf of Mexico, were widely associated with high levels of violence stemming from organized crime. But today, the city has significantly improved its security indicators and is now one of the safest destinations in the country.

Local officials have said that improved infrastructure, effective promotion strategies, infrastructure and strengthening of established destinations have contributed to Tamaulipas’ tourism boost.

During the summer holidays of 2025 alone, the state welcomed over 4.2 million visitors, compared to 3.6 million in 2024, with especially strong numbers at beaches like Miramar, Tampico and La Pesca Biosphere Reserve. They generated nearly 3.9 billion pesos (US $218 million) in revenue that summer.

The state’s vibrant culture, natural beauty, varied beaches and emerging religious destinations have boosted tourism in the state.

State Tourism Secretary Benjamín Hernández Rodríguez highlighted natural attractions such as the deepest cenote (natural underground pool) in Mexico, a lake good for kayaking, and the caves of Los Cuarteles.

Meanwhile, the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mercy in El Chorrito, in the municipality of Hidalgo, is rapidly becoming a regional religious attraction.

Hernández has emphasized the importance of transforming tourism in the state by providing training, certification and registration for service providers. He said that his government aims to raise quality standards, maximize customer satisfaction, strengthen competitiveness, and professionalize human talent to support the sustainable development of Tamaulipas’ tourist destinations.

“Every effort to provide unforgettable experiences transforms our destination and leaves a mark on every visitor,” he said.

With reports from Milenio