More things I miss about Mexico when I’m not there

How often do you go to Mexico and discover something new about it?

Mexico is a vibe that is hard to define in a few words. Sometimes I miss a particular state or a small beach town where I met cool people. Sometimes, it’s the taqueria by my hotel. The surf trip where I fell off my board. The vendor who gave me a discount on a volcanic rock bracelet after I spoke to him in Spanish. But mostly, it’s the feeling I get when I’m immersed in Mexican culture.

After I came home from Mexico in early 2025, I kept thinking about the differences I’ve noticed between the parts of Mexico I visited and where I live in Canada.

I’ve been to Mexico so much that I consider myself a part-time local. A man between two worlds. And since my first article on this topic generated a lot of readers sending in their wonderful perspectives on Mexico, I thought why not keep the conversation going?

Neighborhood hubs that feel like a home away from home

In Canada, the dream for most entrepreneurs who open a café or a restaurant is to franchise. More volume obviously means more profits. But the problem with that is quality control. One franchisee might do your menu and concept justice, while another might fail a simple health inspection test.

From McDonald’s to Pizza Hut, Subway, Burger King, and Tim Horton’s, you can’t go to any neighborhood in Montreal without seeing at least a handful of franchises. There’s only one Italian cafe in my area that has proven to be a unique neighborhood hub. And that made me think of all the cafes and taquerías I’ve been to in Mexico.

When I was in Playa Del Carmen, I encountered so many great cafes and restaurants that I even wrote a piece on it last year. Mexico City, as I’ve learned on a food tour, is like a lot of places in Mexico – full of local food stalls, vibrant cafes and markets that sell just about everything you could possibly need.

I’ve been to six Mexican States (and counting!), and everywhere I’ve gone has had enough cafés and restaurants to choose from that differ from each other. But, these places are also valued for their ambiance. You meet friends at these local neighborhood hubs. You can work remotely. You even go on dates, play card games, and watch sports. They’re places that know you by name or face and there’s comfort in that. It’s more than just a transactional exchange.

Practicing my Spanish every day

When I’m not talking to my Mexican mom, family members, or my Latin American friends on WhatsApp, I speak mostly English in Canada. Every time I return from Mexico, it takes me some time to readjust to my normal routine. A part of that is mistakenly saying “buenos dias” to my coworkers when I meant to say “good morning” or “hola, que pedo wey?” to friends when I meant to say “hey, what’s up, bro?”

But eventually, I start thinking in English or French again. Naturally, it gets harder to maintain that almost fluent Spanish level I achieved. For years, I’ve been taking one step forward and two steps back in my Spanish journey.

I feel closer to my Mexican family whenever I’m speaking in their native tongue. It’s also empowering to get by in Mexico without speaking English. Taxi drivers and vendors at markets are more likely to respect you and less likely to rip you off. I’ve gotten discounts, befriended locals, and even almost got offered a job once in Puerto Escondido (if only I had a legit background as a bartender).

Communicating in Spanish back home just isn’t the same. Even though Canada has welcomed plenty of people from Mexico and Latin America in the last decade, it’s a temporary fix for the fact I’m not in a Mexico City food stall eating tacos and talking about the Nations League.

Watching sports with Mexican Commentators

Mexican commentator GOAL Germany vs Mexico

Watch this video on YouTube

The last time I was in Mexico, it happened to be the NFL playoffs. And as I’ve watched a few games at bars and with my uncles, I was reminded of how much more fun professional sports are with Mexican commentators.

On that trip, I also watched a few soccer matches, as I do whenever I’m in Mexico. I turn into a bigger soccer fan than I am at home. Over the years, I’ve cheered on Pumas, Pachuca and Club América when Guillermo Ochoa was there.

I don’t know if it’s just me, but Mexican commentators seem more invested in the outcome of sports than American and Canadian analysts. Even if you’re not a sports fan, you feel their energy jump through the screen and get sucked into the emotions of the game like they are.

National pride in holidays

I’ll never forget my first week in Oaxaca. Not because it was my first time experiencing its culture and food, but because I also happened to land there on Valentine’s Day weekend.

In Canada, Valentine’s Day is an excuse for people to bring flowers and chocolates to their significant other. But in Oaxaca, it was also a great excuse to celebrate love for everyone. From the Cupid signage everywhere in Oaxaca’s downtown center to the street parties in the Zocalo, love was in the air whether you were single or married.

If you also take into account Christmas, Day of the Dead, and Carnaval (particularly if you’re in Mazatlán or Veracruz), I’ve learned over the years that Mexicans are no strangers to dancing all night. But it’s also interesting to note that Mexico has 5000 other traditional holidays and events celebrated each year.

That makes Mexico a little bit more wholesome and fun. Since being in Mexico for Day of the Dead is still on my bucket list, there’s no telling how many other holidays I’ll add to that list in the coming years.

What do you miss about Mexico?

Knowing that it may be a while until I return to Mexico, I daydream about the little and big things I miss about being in my second home.

Is there something else about Mexico you think we should’ve included on this list? Let us know in the comments below!

Ian Ostroff is an indie author, journalist, and copywriter from Montreal, Canada. You can find his work in various outlets, including Map Happy and The Suburban. When he’s not writing, you can find Ian at the gym, a café, or anywhere within Mexico visiting family and friends.