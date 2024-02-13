Tourism revenue in Mexico in 2023 worth record US $30.8B

International visitors spent a record high of US $30.8 billion in Mexico in 2023, federal Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco reported Monday.

The figure represents a 10% increase compared to 2022 and a 25.4% spike compared to 2019, a year now considered a benchmark because it was the final year of the pre-COVID era.

“The historic result in foreign exchange earnings from international visitors confirms that the tourism policy implemented by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the right one,” Torruco said in a statement.

Data published by the Tourism Ministry (Sectur) showed that 75.02 million international visitors came to Mexico last year, a 13.7% increase compared to 2022, but 23% short of the 2019 total.

The term “international visitors” refers to international tourists — foreigners who stay in Mexico for at least one night — as well as cruise ship passenger on shore excursions and day-trippers who enter the country via the borders with the United States, Guatemala and Belize.

International tourists the biggest spenders, numbers up by 10%

Data derived from the International Travelers Surveys conducted by national statistics agency INEGI showed that 42.15 million international tourists spent $28.68 billion in Mexico — a figure equivalent to 93% of the $30.8 billion outlay of all international visitors.

The total number of international tourists rose by 10% compared to 2022 while their collective expenditure increased 8.9%. Tourist numbers were 6.4% below 2019 levels, but their total outlay was 28.3% higher.

Each international tourist spent an average of $680 in Mexico, while the figure for all international visitors was significantly lower at $411.

Just over half of all international tourists in 2023 — 22.83 million — flew into Mexico. Air arrivals were up 7% compared to 2022 and increased 16.3% compared to 2019.

The United States reinstated Mexico’s Category 1 aviation safety rating in September more than two years after it was downgraded to Category 2.

International tourists who arrived by air collectively spent $25.7 billion while in the country, a 9% increase compared to 2022 and a 30.7% jump compared to 2019. On average, those tourists spent $1,126 dollar each while in the country, a 1.8% increase compared to 2022.

The tourism outlook for 2024

Torruco said that Sectur is forecasting that 42.46 million international tourists will come to Mexico this year, a figure that would exceed last year’s mark by 0.7%. Those who arrive by air are expected to spend an average of $1,155 each, which would be a 2.6% increase compared to 2023.

Total spending of all international visitors is forecast to reach $31.14 billion, which would be a 1.1% annual increase.

Torruco said that 9.33 million cruise ship passengers are expected to visit Mexico this year, which would be a 2.7% increase compared to last year.

Mexico has already welcomed the world’s largest cruise ship this year, with the Icon of the Seas making a stop in Mahahual, Quintana Roo, earlier this month.

Mexico News Daily