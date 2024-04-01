1.2 million tourists visited Quintana Roo for spring break

Tourists came to the state of Quintana Roo in droves last week, setting a new Easter vacation record in the process.

Governor Mara Lezama on Sunday announced that an estimated 1.2 million visitors had arrived during Holy Week (Semana Santa), to sunbathe on the pristine beaches, explore the Maya ruins and take in the nightlife at the state’s 12 tourism destinations.

The spring break influx was facilitated by an increase in the number of international flights arriving daily to Cancún, Chetumal, Cozumel and the new international airport in Tulum.

On Saturday, more than 730 flights — domestic flights included — touched down in the state.

The record number of visitors was 4.2% more than the same week last year, Lezama said in a post on X. State Tourism Minister Bernardo Cueto Riestro estimated that the vacation period will generate nearly US $1.3 billion in revenue.

Quintana Roo carried out a massive security operation to ensure a safe experience for tourists, with 2,000 police and security agents as well as K-9 units patrolling the state across police units, quad bikes and a helicopter.

“We are very grateful to all those who helped enhance Quintana Roo’s tourism sector which is the livelihood of thousands of families here,” Lezama said. “We are also grateful to all the visitors who chose Quintana Roo as their vacation destination … solidifying our status as the jewel of the Mexican Caribbean.”

State officials reported that hotel occupancy hit 85%, with Lezama asserting that 110,500 of the state’s 130,000+ hotel rooms were booked during Holy Week.

Lezama also celebrated the arrival of the first United Airlines flight from Houston to Tulum on Sunday, and welcomed the 146 passengers aboard.

The Tulum airport — inaugurated on Dec. 1 of last year — received its first international flights on Wednesday, March 28. American Airlines did the honors, flying from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, with additional arrivals from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Miami landing that same day.

