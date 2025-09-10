Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Viva announces MTY-NYC direct flight ahead of the World Cup

By MND Staff
Monterrey skyline
Viva's new route will connect one World Cup city (Monterrey, Nuevo León, shown here) to another, New York. (@samuel_garcias/X)

Viva has announced a new direct route between Monterrey (MTY) and New York (JFK), marking a “turning point” in air connectivity between northern Mexico and the United States.

After the four weekly flights begin operations on Dec. 13, the route will be paused starting in mid-January 2026 and then resume permanently starting in the summer. 

viva aerobus
Viva serves 45 national and international destinations, but New York has not regularly been one of them. Starting this December, it will be. (File Photo)

“The route marks a turning point in connectivity in Monterrey,” General Director and CEO of Grupo Viva Aerobus Juan Carlos Zuazua said. 

He added that Monterrey residents’ quality of life has improved thanks to the airline’s continuous launching of new domestic and international routes that allow travelers “to go on vacation, discover new destinations and see family and friends.” Viva serves 45 national and international destinations, though the new route will be its first connecting Monterrey with New York on a regular basis.  

“What better way to continue expanding this connectivity than with the new Monterrey-New York route?” Zuazua said. 

While prices are expected to be competitive, the Dec-Jan rollout of the new route is aimed at business travelers and tourists looking to take advantage of the Christmas season in New York. The start of the permanent phase of the route is timed to facilitate access to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Matches are scheduled in Monterrey between June 14 and June 29,  and in the New York/New Jersey area from June 13 to July 19.

“Each new route is a direct gateway to the world,” state Tourism Minister Maricarmen Martínez Villareal said. “For Nuevo León [Monterrey’s state], it means more visitors, more business opportunities, and more jobs. This alliance prepares us with a vision for the 2026 World Cup.”

The first phase of ticket sales to World Cup matches began on Wednesday morning and will last through September 19. Visa cardholders over the age of 18 are eligible to register now in order to purchase tickets later. The cost for group phase matches is US $60 (115.30 pesos, subject to change per the exchange rate), according to FIFA.

With reports from El Economista and Milenio

