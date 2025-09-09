Viva to relaunch Los Angeles-Mérida this December

Low-cost Mexican airline Viva (formerly Viva Aerobús) announced on Monday that it will relaunch the seasonal direct flight between Mérida, Yucatán and Los Angeles, California, in response to the growing demand from travelers between these two destinations.

The route will operate every Sunday during December and January. According to Tourism Development Minister for Yucatán (Sefotur) Darío Flota Ocampo, the new route will become permanent sometime during the first half of 2026.

Previously, the route operated twice a week during December 2024 and January 2025 on board an A320 aircraft.

The announcement of the route’s return came the same day that Viva Aerobus celebrated its 10 millionth passenger in Yucatán, consolidating Mérida International Airport’s (MID) connectivity.

Governor of Yucatán Joaquín Díaz Mena said the renewed connection between LAX and MID represents a bridge uniting the communities of California and Yucatán, strengthening cultural ties, attracting tourists and creating new investment opportunities.

Díaz Mena recognized Viva Aerobús for trusting Yucatán with the route, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the state’s development and international reach.

“We have launched a new campaign called the Mayan Sanctuary, to show the world that Yucatán is an archaeological sanctuary, with Chichén Itzá, Dzibilchaltún, Uxmal, Mayapán and other [ancient] sites; [as well as] a gastronomic and natural sanctuary, with our cenotes, underground rivers, coasts, reserves and protected natural areas such as Ría Celestún and Ría Lagartos,” he noted.

Flota Ocampo also noted that this year will conclude with an intense agenda of actions aimed at positioning Yucatán as one of the most attractive destinations in the world.

“The promotion will focus on highlighting the pillars that distinguish the state: its safety, its renowned cuisine and its cultural richness, factors that have captured the attention of visitors from around the world,” he said.

According to the airport’s administration office, Mérida International Airport registered a total of 351,915 passengers in July 2025, the highest number for a single month since the airport began operations. This figure represents a 9.83% increase over July 2024.

