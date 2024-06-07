Friday, June 7, 2024
Volaris and Iberia agreement to expand connectivity between Spain and Mexico

Pending approval by authorities, Iberia could codeshare with Volaris as early as July 2024.
Mexican low-cost airline Volaris and Spanish airline Iberia signed a codeshare agreement to expand air connectivity between Spain and Mexico. This agreement marks the first time that Volaris partners with a European airline.  

The partnership will expand the Spanish airline’s reach to 25 national destinations within the Volaris network. These destinations are: Acapulco, Cancún, Chetumal, Chihuahua, Ciudad Juárez, Cozumel, Culiacán, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Huatulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, La Paz, Los Mochis, Mazatlán, Mérida, Mexicali, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Escondido, San José del Cabo, Tapachula, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Villahermosa.

Volaris plane
Volaris, Mexico’s biggest airline, transported 33.4 million passengers in 2023 – 7.9% more than in 2022. (Lifes Sundays/Shutterstock)

“By signing this codeshare agreement with Iberia, we are providing passengers with a greater variety of options to explore Mexico,” Executive President of Volaris Holger Blankenstein said in a statement

Iberia operates three daily flights to Mexico City, offering over 772,000 seats annually. The route is served exclusively by the fleet’s largest aircraft, the A350. With a capacity for 348 passengers, this plane is the most eco-efficient in Iberia’s fleet.  

Through the agreement, an Iberia code will apply on flights operated by Volaris between the aforementioned 25 destinations and Mexico City, where passengers will connect with an Iberia flight to Europe. This seeks to streamline the booking process ensuring operational efficiency, simplifying processes and reducing complications for both parties. 

“With this collaboration agreement, we are reaffirming our commitment to Mexico, one of our main markets,” said María Jesús López Solás, commercial director of Iberia. “Thanks to [the agreement], we’ll offer better connectivity to all customers who travel to Mexico with Iberia, while helping passengers from Mexico travel to Europe in a more comfortable and efficient way.” 

The codeshare agreement will also allow for greater integration of schedules and more fluid connections, ensuring minimal wait times and smooth transitions between flights. 

The codeshare flights between the two airlines could start operating as early as July, pending approval by authorities in Mexico and Spain. 

Founded in 2005, Volaris is Mexico’s largest airline. In 2023, it transported 33.4 million passengers — 7.9% more than in 2022.

