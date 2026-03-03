What’s on in the Riviera Maya this March

Punk seniors, scout youngsters, family fun runs and motorcycle rides for charity, everyone is getting out and about this month in the Riviera Maya. There are also candlelight symphonies and high-energy big-name acts like Ricky Martin later in the month. Let’s not forget our furry friends with a hug beach dog festival for the pups, too.

ABU’s Punks Edition

This would be a hoot. Young at heart people, grab your studded belts, leather jackets, colored wigs and get ready to rebel. Let your inner punk fly high and connect with fun people in your own punk style. Enjoy a meal and make new friends, reliving your youthful attitude. It’s something I hope we never lose.

Date: March 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Chicago Restaurant, Avenida de las Torres, Cancún

Cost: 590 pesos (ABU members); 690 pesos for general admission.

3rd Annual Scout for a Day

This looks like great fun for kids, teens and young adults (ages 6-22). Games, adventure and camaraderie await, and parents are welcome to play, too. Nothing better than that if you ask me … the woman who refuses to grow up. Scout Group 5 Reims welcomes you with open arms, and best of all, there are snacks at the end.

Date: March 7

Location: La Salle Primary School, Av. Tecnológico, Playa del Carmen

Cost: Free

Puerto Aventuras Race

I’m thinking of rounding up some friends and heading to this one. From the shorter 400-meter race to the more taxing 10-kilometer race, there’s fun for the whole family. Run, walk, jog or ramble with the dog — or sponsor another runner if you don’t want to run at all. All proceeds go to help renovate the Cultural Center. Everyone is welcome at this event, and it sounds exciting.

Date: March 8



Location: Puerto Aventuras Sports Complex

Cost: 560 pesos for adults, 480 pesos for kids

2nd Annual Poker Run

Rev up your motorcycle, as this should be a fun day riding with other bikers. Enjoying five fun stops, prizes for best and worst hands, supporting local kids and there’s live music at the end. It’s a good place to connect with the local community and riders alike. Best of all, you can go in groups or solo for a nice day out, raising money for a worthy cause.

Date: March 8, 10:30 – 11:30 registration at Habaneros



Location: Puerto Morelos



Cost: 250 pesos for your five cards

Opera in Mérida

The Human Voice Opera will be so beautiful that I’m considering getting on a bus from Playa del Carmen and heading to Mérida. Singaporean soprano Victoria Songwei Li is starring in what promises to be an evening of culture, sophistication and elegance. It’s not something I do everyday but I do love an evening out, so who knows. Maybe I’ll see you there.

Date: March 13, 15



Location: Palace of Music, Mérida



Cost: Tickets range from 150 to 300 pesos

Dog Beach Fest 2026

I can’t wait for this one. I think it’ll be delightful to see all those happy wagging tails. A pet-friendly affair, this is the Riviera Maya’s ultimate dog festival. With 50 local exhibitors from the pet industry, costume prizes, skill contests and the main event, pups looking for forever homes in the adoption fair. It’s a great community event to attend. Humans and furry friends all welcome, hopefully in costume to win some prizes.

Date: March 14, 9:30 am

Location: Plaza Municipal, Playa del Carmen



Cost: Free

Somnia Music Festival Isla Mujeres

Last year’s festival was so popular that it’s back this year. Not a chaotic random party, no, it’s an immersive experience. The place where ocean waves, music and people become part of the same frequency as the sun sets over Isla Mujeres. With limited space, it’s a fun festival, not overcrowded.

Date: March 14

Location: Mayan Monkey, Isla Mujeres

Cost: 750 pesos

Spring Equinox viewing the feathered serpent at Chichén Itzá

I’ve visited Chichen Itza a few times, so I recommend getting there early if you want to see the Mayan phenomenon of the feathered serpent descending the pyramid. It marks the start of planting season, balancing light and dark, which always attracts record crowds. And for good reason. It only happens a few times a year. So, pack a big hat and water bottle and grab your seat early, as the best time to view is between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. If you’ve got time, stay for the night light show afterwards, it’s spectacular!

Date: March 20 or 21

Location: Chichén Itzá

Cost: Cost is 648 pesos for adults, but kids 3-12 and locals pay only 100 pesos.

Candelight Concerts

Yes, that’s right, concerts. There’s not one candlelight concert to enjoy; there are two as the solstice energy flows! Kick it off, say hello to the night with an Adele tribute. Then stay on to enjoy the Coldplay vs. Ed Sheeran concert at 9 p.m., if you’re enjoying the vibe.

Date: March 21, 7 p.m.

Location: Palacio de la Música, Mérida

Cost: From 223 pesos

Puerto Aventuras International Film Festival

Movie buffs, mark your calendars. This cinephile can’t wait for this fabulous film festival celebrating cultural diversity, global storytelling and artistic film excellence. It’s named one of North America’s top film festivals and, in my humble opinion, is the Riviera Maya’s top film festival. So fellow cinephiles, grab your popcorn and settle in. There are early bird specials, so grab your tickets as quickly as you can.

Date: March 25-29

Location: Puerto Aventuras Zona Turística

Cost: Day passes are available for US $49; VIP red carpet ticket access for the festival is US $150.

Ricky Martin Live

I’m sure I won’t be the only one swooning while happily dancing and singing “Livin’ la Vida Loca” right alongside Ricky at this concert. I’m pretty sure this will be an unforgettable night. Don’t tell anyone, but I’m already looking up places to stay so I can dance and sing along in what is sure to be a high-energy concert.

Date: March 28



Location: Estudio Kukulkán, Mérida.

Cost: Prices range from 610 to 4,890 pesos

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over seven years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.