What’s on this February in the Riviera Maya and Yucatán

Lovebirds, we’ve got some truly unique once-in-a-lifetime Valentine’s Day experiences this month in the Riviera Maya, plus sparkles, sequins and dancing in the street for Carnival. So grab your best garb and feathered headdresses. Or enjoy a quieter creative pursuit like a painting class with an Italian artist.

And for the rockers, we’ve got a treat: A heavy metal legend is coming to Cancún.

Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens comes to Cancún

In February 2026, Tim “Ripper” Owens will return to Mexico for a series of must-see live shows.

Known as one of the most powerful voices in heavy metal, Owens will deliver a performance celebrating the key moments of his career: his era with Judas Priest, his intense work with Iced Earth, his recent success with KK’s Priest, and highlights from his solo releases.

This is a show entirely dedicated to him — his legacy, his voice and his unstoppable energy. A truly special night for metal fans in Mexico.

Date: Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.

Location: McCarthy’s Cancún

Cost: Free

Movies under the stars

I love a thrilling adventure with plenty of twists and turns in the storyline to keep me guessing. So, what better way to watch “Now You See Me” than with gourmet popcorn under the stars? Enjoying a magician’s antics in an open-air cinematic experience on a rooftop, all the while reclining on a pillowy lounge, is just the thing for a Saturday movie night.

Date: Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

Location: La Veleta, Tulum

Cost: 649 pesos, popcorn included

300 Championship League — Muay Thai

Martial arts and fight fans, this one is for you. Get ready to witness electrifying Muay Thai battles at the 300 Championship League, where legends are born and champions clash live!

Amateur and semiprofessional categories show passion and competitive spirit in showstopping athleticism. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a true action enthusiast, this event is designed to deliver intense bouts, maximum excitement and unforgettable moments.

Date: Feb. 7 at 5–11:30 p.m.

Location: Hunab Lifestyle Center, Tulum

Cost: 270 pesos

Carnaval Cozumel 2026

My favorite event of the year. Grab your dancing shoes, and get ready for the glitz and glamor of Cozumel’s annual Carnival celebration: Sparkling dancers and devilishly good costumes, huge feather headdresses and sequins in the streets.

Enjoy the weeklong festivities of parades and shows, all free, in various locations around Cozumel. It’s fantastic fun for the whole family.

Dates: Feb. 11–15

Location: Cozumel

Cost: free

Painting class with an Italian artist

This one is right up my alley. An intimate art class in an Italian artist’s private studio — yes, please! Plus, everything is included: the canvas, paints and materials.

All the while, amazing artist Corinna Carrara will help your creativity flow to allow you to create a unique and meaningful work. The perfect keepsake to take home after being guided step-by-step through the process.

Date: Feb. 12 at 10 a.m.

Location: Casa Cora, Tulum

Cost: 550 pesos

Luxury cenote cinema experience

I can’t think of a more unique and romantic setting for a Valentine’s movie date than this! Champagne, artisan popcorn and a stunning cenote private setting — ooh la la. Now, that’s a movie date!

Sip champagne and recline in comfy lounges to watch your movie of choice while enoying your own artisanal pizza. Add private shuttle service and a cocktail, and it’s a truly special Valentine’s movie date.

Date: Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.

Location: Amares Riviera Maya,

Cost: 3,189 pesos per person

ZoukMX 2026

Celebrate their 11th year in Mexico. ZoukMX has created a unique experience, making an ultimate beach vacation mixed with a dance festival. Join some of the world’s best DJs as they escape the winter in Playa del Carmen and provide the soundtrack for a month-long zouk dance experience.

Take classes, get a month of training or just turn up for the Jungle Lagoon festival at the end. Any way you choose to enjoy it, it will be amazing.



Date: Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. Or, if you miss it: February 23 at 12 p.m.



Location: Playa del Carmen



Cost: 250 pesos for the Jungle Lagoon festival. See their website for the month-long training.

5th Mexican Caribbean Gastronomic Festival

Dive into the world of Mexican Caribbean cuisine! From jungle to reef, discover the authentic flavors and dishes of Quintana Roo.

Every corner of this Caribbean paradise is represented, featuring local products, handicrafts and an extensive cultural program. The Fifth Mexican Caribbean Gastronomy Festival is one you’ll want to check out.

Dates: Feb. 21-22 from 4–10 p.m.

Location: Downtown San Miguel de Cozumel (ferries from Playa del Carmen to Cozumel every half hour)

Cost: Free

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.