Excellence Group announces new family-friendly Finest resort in Riviera Maya

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama announced plans for the Finest Riviera Cancún, a luxury all-inclusive resort set to open in early 2027, during the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026 in Madrid, Spain, last week.

The more than US $250 million project will be Excellence Group’s sixth property in the state and third under the family-friendly Finest brand. Located near Puerto Morelos — between Cancún and Playa del Carmen — the resort will feature 12 restaurants, four swimming pools, a splash park, water slides and the signature ONE Spa with hydrotherapy circuits for both adults and children.

Lezama met with the Montaner family, Excellence Group’s principal shareholders, alongside state Tourism Minister Bernardo Cueto Riestra and Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council Director Andrés Martínez Reynoso.

“Another Finest hotel is coming, and we’re confident it will be a complete success,” Lezama said. “Thank you so much for believing in Quintana Roo, for believing in our destinations, for your confidence in this marvelous land.”

The announcement follows Excellence Group’s recent opening of Excellence Coral Playa Mujeres in February 2025, an adults-only resort with 470 rooms that created 3,000 jobs and represented a $220 million investment. That property is the group’s fifth in Quintana Roo.

Excellence Collection operates three distinct brands: Excellence Resorts (adults-only), Beloved Hotels (adults-only) and Finest Resorts (all ages). The new Finest Riviera Cancún will include separate “club” sections — The Excellence Club for adults seeking tranquility and The Finest Club for families — each with private pools and exclusive beach areas.

In making the investment announcement, the governor emphasized her commitment to “orderly and sustainable” growth. “We say yes to growth, but in an orderly and sustainable way, so that today’s and future generations can continue enjoying Quintana Roo’s natural beauty,” Lezama said.

