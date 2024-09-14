What’s the best time to visit Puerto Vallarta?

Sitting on the brilliant blue Bay of Banderas and wearing a crown of jungle-wrapped mountains year-round, there’s never a wrong time to visit Puerto Vallarta — not in my opinion, anyway. I never get tired of this historic seaside city showing off its scruffy terracotta tile roofs and kaleidoscope of bougainvillea blossoms.

Sure, Puerto Vallarta has its glamor days between November and April, when temperatures are deliciously dry and warm during the day and breezy at night. But the city’s wet, hot summers, while humid and rain-soaked, bring vibrantly lush rainforest vibes, lower prices and empty beaches. So, to answer the question of when the best time to visit Puerto Vallarta is, you first have to ask yourself: “which Puerto Vallarta do I want to meet?”

To help you make the best decision, we’ve created the ultimate guide to the best times to visit Puerto Vallarta.

The golden months: November through April

If you’re aiming for perfect weather and a buzzy, nonstop social scene, the golden months between November and April are the sweet spot. Picture this: clear skies, low humidity and temperatures that hover comfortably in the 70s to 80s F (20s to 30s C). This is also when you’ve got all the snowbirds, holiday travelers and seasonal parties descending onto the beaches, restaurants and nightclubs.

November starts off the season with warm temperatures and slightly fewer crowds. It’s the perfect time to enjoy Puerto Vallarta’s stunning beaches and vibrant nightlife before the high season rush.

December begins the holiday party season — and Puerto Vallarta is a city that knows how to throw any kind of party. The city lights up with Christmas and New Year’s festivities all month long, from parades to street markets to non-stop dance parties down in the Zona Romántica.

The beautiful weather continues into January and February. This is also one of the best times for whale watching in Puerto Vallarta, with humpback whales making their grand entrance into the Bay of Banderas. During whale season, which runs December through March, you’re almost guaranteed to see a daily display of humpback whales breaching just offshore.

March and April bring warmer spring temperatures and a few rain showers. But what sets these months apart in Puerto Vallarta — and not necessarily in a good way — are the Semana Santa and spring break crowds. The two weeks tend to fall back-to-back, the former bringing thousands of domestic travelers from all across Mexico to celebrate the week leading up to Easter. The latter brings throngs of U.S. families with their kids, as well as college students, to fill the resorts, flood the beaches and clog the narrow, cobblestone streets of downtown.

While you’ll find lots of activities and parties during this time, traffic is unbelievably bad, as are crowds on the beach, lines at the airport and wait times for dinner reservations. Take it from me, you’re going to want to avoid those two weeks whenever they happen to fall, whether it’s March or April.

The shoulder seasons: May and October

Book Puerto Vallarta’s shoulder season if you want a bit more peace of low season and a few perks thrown in. May is like the city’s secret season. The crowds thin out, but the weather is still warm without being overwhelmingly humid and rainy. The ocean is warm, and hotel rates take a little bit of a dip.

October is another hidden gem for prices and weather. While you’ll be battling some humidity, the deluge from the rainy season tapers off considerably. One thing to note, however, is that the last few Octobers have brought hurricane warnings to the Puerto Vallarta coastline. While none has been catastrophic, October tends to see more hurricane warnings in Puerto Vallarta than any other time of year.

The rainy season: June through September

The summer is the rainiest season in Puerto Vallarta, with afternoon or overnight torrential downpours almost a guarantee. For the most part, however, the days are still bright and sunny and great for lounging poolside.

What comes with such a high amount of rainfall are the greenest greens you’ve ever seen, as the jungle-covered mountains practically vibrate with every shade from chartreuse to forest. The storms also bring a cooling break from the heat. The average temperature between June and September is 90 F (32 C), and you’re also battling extremely high humidity.

If you’re a beach lover, you may want to consider venturing to some of Puerto Vallarta’s best beaches outside of town during the rainy season. The Bay of Banderas tends to become murky with pollution from river runoff up in the mountains that gets dragged down by the rainfall. However, the beaches further away from Puerto Vallarta’s rivers tend to stay colorful and clean year-round.

To get back to the question at hand, the best time to visit Puerto Vallarta really depends on what type of trip suits your style. No matter what, Puerto Vallarta delivers on beach weather, festive holidays and gorgeous natural beauty.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.