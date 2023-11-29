Wednesday, November 29, 2023
News
NewsTravel

When can I buy tickets for the Maya Train?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
2
Maya Train
The massive rail project is set to begin commercial operations next month. (Tren Maya/X)

Starting on Friday, tickets for the first section of the Maya Train will be available for purchase, according to an announcement made by project head Óscar David Lozano Águila. The government has yet to provide the details on the ticket sale platform.

The completed train project will travel through 41 municipalities in Chiapas, Campeche, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, providing rail transportation in the Mexican southeast for the first time in nearly 30 years. 

Tren Maya map
The railway will connect five of Mexico’s southern states, and a number of major tourist hotspots. (Tren Maya)

The first sections running from Campeche to Cancún will be inaugurated on Dec. 15. 

What will the tickets cost?

According to the National Tourism Fund (Fonatur), ticket prices for the Maya Train are as follows:

  • Mexican passengers: 60 pesos (US $3.50)
  • Foreign passengers: 80 pesos (US $4.60)
  • Students and teachers with a valid credential: 30 pesos (US $1.75)
  • Seniors with a valid ID travel for free

When will the Maya Train project be finished? 

Lozano Águila explained that Section 3 of the railroad from Calkiní to Izamal, spanning 159 km, is almost complete. 

The stretch between Campeche and Cancún includes part of Section 2 of the railroad (Escárcega-Calkiní) and the entirety of Section 3 (Calkiní-Izamal) and Section 4 (Izamal-Cancún).

Maite Ramos Gómez, head of train car manufacturer Alstom México, also announced that in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 27, the fifth convoy of the Maya Train left Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo for Cancún, Quintana Roo.

The sixth unit will arrive in Quintana Roo next week, completing the six convoys with which the Maya Train will begin operations. 

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave an updated timeline for the train on Nov. 5, saying that the section between Cancún and Palenque will open on Dec. 31, while the entire railroad and its 34 stations will be operational on Feb. 29.

With reports from El Financiero

2 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Krispy Kreme donuts

Got 1 min? Police seize suspicious Krispy Kreme doughnuts

MND Staff - 1
The hardest part of the police operation in Puebla may have been resisting the temptation to eat the evidence.

OECD improves economic growth forecast for Mexico this year

MND Staff - 0
The organization slightly increased their GDP growth prediction for the country for 2023, citing a strong labor market and increased investments.

Over 400 companies looking to invest in manufacturing in Mexico

MND Staff - 0
This figure was cited by the president of an industrial park association and developer, who described nearshoring as a "unique opportunity" for Mexico.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC