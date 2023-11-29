When can I buy tickets for the Maya Train?

Starting on Friday, tickets for the first section of the Maya Train will be available for purchase, according to an announcement made by project head Óscar David Lozano Águila. The government has yet to provide the details on the ticket sale platform.

The completed train project will travel through 41 municipalities in Chiapas, Campeche, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, providing rail transportation in the Mexican southeast for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The first sections running from Campeche to Cancún will be inaugurated on Dec. 15.

What will the tickets cost?

According to the National Tourism Fund (Fonatur), ticket prices for the Maya Train are as follows:

Mexican passengers: 60 pesos (US $3.50)

Foreign passengers: 80 pesos (US $4.60)

Students and teachers with a valid credential: 30 pesos (US $1.75)

Seniors with a valid ID travel for free

When will the Maya Train project be finished?

Lozano Águila explained that Section 3 of the railroad from Calkiní to Izamal, spanning 159 km, is almost complete.

The stretch between Campeche and Cancún includes part of Section 2 of the railroad (Escárcega-Calkiní) and the entirety of Section 3 (Calkiní-Izamal) and Section 4 (Izamal-Cancún).

Maite Ramos Gómez, head of train car manufacturer Alstom México, also announced that in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 27, the fifth convoy of the Maya Train left Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo for Cancún, Quintana Roo.

The sixth unit will arrive in Quintana Roo next week, completing the six convoys with which the Maya Train will begin operations.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave an updated timeline for the train on Nov. 5, saying that the section between Cancún and Palenque will open on Dec. 31, while the entire railroad and its 34 stations will be operational on Feb. 29.

With reports from El Financiero