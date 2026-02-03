MND Local: Los Cabos’ popularity, a new boutique hotel and a resort and retail brand sleepwear collaboration

The annual figures for 2025 released by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), which operates not only Los Cabos International Airport but 11 others in Mexico and two in Jamaica, should not be confused with official tourism numbers.

People fly into Los Cabos for several reasons. One of which is that they or family members live here — the 2020 population was 351,000 and it has doubtless climbed since — and another is business. That said, these figures are a strong indicator of tourism, since the vast majority of international visitors, and many domestic travelers, fly in for that very reason.

GAP reports 2025 airport traffic numbers, including a slight rise for Los Cabos

In 2025, over 7.5 million passengers were welcomed at Los Cabos International Airport; 7,529,900, to be exact, an increase of only 0.6% over 2024. This mild growth was also seen in domestic passengers, which rose slightly by 0.4% to 2,841,600 in 2025. International passengers, a stronger harbinger of tourism strength, rose by 0.7%, to 4,688,300. That means for the year, international passengers accounted for 62% of airport traffic, domestic passengers for 38%.

Los Cabos International Airport was the third busiest among GAP airports in 2025, behind those in Guadalajara and Tijuana, which saw over 18 million and 12 million terminal passengers, respectively. Overall, it was the sixth busiest in Mexico, trailing also airports in Mexico City, Cancún and Monterrey.

It should be noted that cruise ship passengers are rarely included in tourism numbers, simply because they seldom stay overnight. Still, through November 2025, Cabo San Lucas had received over 900,000 cruise ship visitors, already a record number, and significantly more than the 625,000 plus who visited during the same period in 2024.

Which is to say that Los Cabos’ popularity may have stabilized from the explosive growth seen earlier this decade following the recovery from pandemic years of 2020-2021, but it’s still robust.

Kadún opens in Cabo San Lucas

Los Cabos hotels and resorts have been built at such a brisk pace in recent years that scarcely has one opened that another appears right on its heels. The Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol, for example, premiered on Dec. 15, 2025, but remained the newest hotel in Los Cabos for only a few weeks before an even newer property opened its doors.

That was Kadún, a 110-room boutique hotel that officially began welcoming guests in early January. Operated by the Macías family-owned hospitality group Mexico Grand Hotels, whose local collection of properties includes Marina Fiesta and Hacienda Encantada, Kadún offers several attractions to travelers, among them its convenient downtown Cabo San Lucas location— a short walk from Médano Beach and the Cabo San Lucas Marina — and its trendy rooftop swimming pool.

It’s also notable for its full embrace of local culture and cuisine. “With Kadún, our goal was to create a hotel that doesn’t just exist in Cabo, but truly belongs to Cabo,” said Gabriel Ibarra Macías, head of marketing and sales for Mexico Grand Hotels. “Everything from the design to the programming was crafted to honor the traditions, artistry and natural beauty of Baja California Sur. We wanted Kadún to feel like a gateway into the authentic spirit of the region.”

In short, it’s a nice addition to the Cabo San Lucas hotel scene, bringing the total number of rooms in the Land’s End city to over 9,600. But, of course, Kadún will remain the newest for only a short time.

Viceroy collaborates with sleepwear brand Petite Plume on new collection

San José del Cabo, meanwhile, has only about one-third as many hotel rooms (3,306) as Cabo San Lucas, but among these are some of the most sophisticated and luxurious in Los Cabos.

Viceroy Los Cabos, in San José del Cabo’s Zona Hotelera, is among the most visually striking of these upscale resorts — the reason it was chosen as a location for director Alejandro Iñárritu’s 2022 film, “Bardo.” After making its mark in hospitality and cinema, the resort is now being recognized for its fashion, thanks to a new collaboration with sleepwear brand Petite Plume.

The limited-edition Discovery Stripe Collection, which includes mulberry silk pajamas and eye masks for women, is currently available to be worn by guests at Viceroy Los Cabos, and may be purchased online or in the onsite gift shops. The pajamas make a nice gift for Valentine’s Day, and represent not just the luxurious spirit of Viceroy Los Cabos, but also its location. The stripe colors in the PJs are a nod to select properties under the Viceroy Hotels and Resorts banner, with the rust colored stripes inspired by the Baja desert.

The collaboration, it should be noted, also represents Viceroy’s commitment to making every aspect of a stay at its resorts a special experience … including sleep. “At Viceroy, rest is a ritual,” affirms a recent press release. “It is woven into every experience we create. This collaboration with Petite Plume allowed us to give form to that philosophy — presenting beautifully made keepsakes that reflect our sense of discovery and the joy of slow, intentional moments.”

This is not the first fashion collaboration for Viceroy Los Cabos, which boasted a summer beachwear collab with Onia just last year. Nor is Viceroy the only luxury resort in Los Cabos to dip its toes in the fashion waters. One&Only Palmilla pioneered the trend in 2016 via its partnership with big-wave surfing legend Laird Hamilton on curated apparel for guests. Other Los Cabos luxury resorts have since followed with their own fashion collabs, including Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas with Caralarga, and Las Ventanas al Paraíso with Nick Fouquet, Mi Golondrina and Weezie.

Chris Sands is the former Cabo San Lucas local expert for the USA Today travel website 10 Best and writer of Fodor’s Los Cabos travel guidebook. He’s also a contributor to numerous websites and publications, including Tasting Table, Marriott Bonvoy Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, Porthole Cruise, Cabo Living and Mexico News Daily.