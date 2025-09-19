Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors ‘is here to stay’ in Mexico, despite proposed tariff hike

Great Wall Motors, the Chinese automaker, has confirmed it will continue to operate in Mexico despite proposed tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese car imports.

“GWM is here to stay,” Great Wall Motors (GWM) announced, sending a message of certainty to its distributors and consumers. “We will continue investing, growing, and strengthening each of our strategic and business relationships in the country.”

Tariffs on car imports from China to Mexico could increase from 20% to 50%, according to the planned reform of the tariff fractions within the General Import and Export Tax Law. The project, currently being debated in the Chamber of Deputies, would form a crucial part of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Economic Package for next year, as she seeks to increase public revenues through taxation.

GWM Mexico General Manager and Vice President Pedro Albarrán said he is “fully aware of the potential impact of a tariff adjustment like the one currently being proposed,” but added that his company considers it “important to reiterate our presence in the country.”

GWM has operated in Mexico for nearly two years. Between January and August this year, the company sold 9,685 vehicles, marking a 6% increase compared to 2024. Its models include the Haval H6 hybrid SUV, the fully electric ORA 03, Haval Jolion SUV, the Tank 300 and the Poer pickup.

The automaker said its goal is to be an active part of the country’s economic, technological and energy development.

“Mexico is a priority market for us and our plans, vision and objectives continue to be long-term,” Albarrán stressed.

GWM’s expansion strategy in Mexico has been supported by a growing network of distributors in the country, which currently stands at over 50. The company aims for nationwide coverage with locations in major cities like Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puebla, Querétaro, León, Toluca and others.

“Whatever the final outcome of the [imposition of new tariffs], our permanence in Mexico is firm and our commitment unwavering,” Albarrán stressed.

With reports from El Economista