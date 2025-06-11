Heineken to build new US $3B brewery in Yucatán

Mega-beermaker Heineken México has announced an important US $2.75 billion investment for the construction of a new brewery in Yucatán, marking one of the company’s largest recent investments in Mexico.

Heineken CEO Oriol Bonaclocha revealed the move during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference Wednesday. He said the investment will roll out between 2025 and 2028 and is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

“Today, Madam President, we are here to reaffirm our commitment to Mexico,” Binaclocha said.

Bonaclocha noted that Heineken’s major new investment includes a new brewery in the Kanasín area, just outside the capital of Mérida in Yucatán state.. It will be the company’s eighth plant in the country and will be built after an unprecedented consultation with the Indigenous community local to the area.

“This project is an important milestone for the company, as it marks the first time in Heineken’s history that an Indigenous consultation was conducted, positioning Heineken as the first company in the industry to initiate an open conversation within the community,” Bonaclocha said.

The plant will have the capacity to produce four million hectoliters, with the potential of doubling its capacity if demand requires it.

Bonaclocha said that the products will bear the “Hecho en México” (Made in Mexico) seal. That means they will be identified by the Economy Ministry as having 100% of their inputs originating in Mexico and the manufacturing process itself will have taken place within Mexico.

Sheinbaum celebrated the investment, highlighting that confidence in Mexico remains. “Investments in Mexico continue. Confidence continues,” she said.

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard added that Heineken’s investment corresponds to the government’s interest in attracting companies that need water for their production to regions with adequate water resources.

“We’re looking for companies to establish themselves where there’s water, and the southeast has ample water resources,” he explained.

This year, Heineken is celebrating its 135th anniversary in Mexico. Its portfolio in the country comprises 21 brands, including Heineken, Tecate, Indio, Dos Equis, Amstel Ultra and Carta Blanca.

In addition to its existing seven plants in Mexico, the company has a malting plant and a logistics network of more than 170 distribution centers.

With reports from Debate and Lopez Doriga