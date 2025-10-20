Is your city next? Costco reveals where it plans to open new stores in Mexico

Costco has outlined an ambitious expansion plan in Mexico over the next 20 years that includes the opening of new stores in Durango, Tampico and Playa del Carmen.

The expansion plan also includes opening new stores in cities where the company already operates, such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puebla and Querétaro.

“We are aware that we are living through very complex times and that they will only get more complex,” Finance Director of Costco Mexico Mauricio Talayero said during a presentation at Retail Day Mexico 2025. “But I will continue to grow this business despite this, despite the authorities, despite the renegotiation of the [USMCA], despite many things.”

According to Talayero, Costco’s growth plans respond to Mexico’s demographic projections; estimations suggest the population will increase by an average of 2.1% over the next 25 years. Its integration with the United States economy, and the sustained increase in Mexico’s per capita GDP, which currently exceeds US $14,000, make the investment panorama “interesting,” Talayero emphasized.

“Mexico is a country of strengths. If economic growth continues and the population expands, the outlook is attractive for business,” Talayero said.

“We identified four markets where Costco is not operating,” Talayero said. One of the markets Costco is considering is the southern state of Oaxaca. However, Talayero said the company has decided “not to open there at the moment” due to recurring social conflicts.

“Ruling out Oaxaca, we have three places left in Mexico [with no Costo],” he said. Those areas are Durango, Tampico and Playa del Carmen.

In the short term, the company has announced a new store in Mexico City, located along División del Norte. Construction is expected to begin in January 2026.

The next Costco store could be near you

In May 2026, the company plans to open a fourth store in Monterrey (Latin America’s biggest Costco store) where the retailer says they could potentially build a fifth store.

Meanwhile, Talayero said that Guadalajara, which currently has three Costco stores, “still has room for another one.”

In Puebla, Costco plans to build a second store, and there are also plans for a new store in Querétaro, in the municipality of Corregidora. Up to six additional stores could be built in the Mexico City metropolitan area.

Looking ahead, regions with the potential for Costco warehouses in the next 10 to 20 years include northern Mexico (Reynosa and Matamoros in Tamaulipas), the Central-Bajío region (Irapuato in Guanajuato, and Pachuca in Hidalgo) and the Riviera Maya (Playa del Carmen).

With reports from El Economista and El Imparcial