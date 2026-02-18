After 15 years in Mexico City, Netflix opens new offices near Polanco

Netflix has just opened a new headquarters in Mexico City that will serve as the company’s central office for Latin America and a creative hub for the region’s audiovisual industry.

The new facilities span approximately 8,500 square meters, spreading across three floors, with workspaces and a dedicated post-production area of ​​around 278 square meters. The company moved from its previous offices on Paseo de la Reforma to a new facility in the upscale Polanco neighborhood, where it now houses its local and pan-regional team.

@NetflixLAT reafirmó su apuesta por México con la inauguración de sus nuevas oficinas en Miyana, CDMX, en un evento encabezado por el secretario de Economía, @m_ebrard, y el co-CEO de la plataforma, Greg Peters. Durante la ceremonia, autoridades y directivos destacaron el papel… pic.twitter.com/z5y7AzATeQ — Excélsior (@Excelsior) February 18, 2026

According to Greg Peters, co-CEO at Netflix, the new office space is “an extension of the country’s cultural identity.”

“What I love about the space is that, if you walk through it and experience it, it represents the diversity and vitality of Mexican culture,” he said.

Netflix Vice President of Content for Latin America Francsco Ramos said that the company wants the new offices to serve as a “center for debate, research and exploration so that talent can find the way to tell the most authentic, diverse, complex and even contradictory Mexican stories that truly portray the richness of our country.”

Netflix emphasized that choosing Mexico City to establish the company’s headquarters responds to the local creative talent, the size of the market, and the recent incentives for the audiovisual sector. Moreover, the move responded to Netflix’s promise of increasing its investment in Mexico.

“Speaking of commitments, almost exactly a year ago, with President Claudia Sheinbaum, we pledged to invest over a billion dollars in three years. We are ahead of schedule on that,” Peters said. “We are so excited to produce that we had to build a larger space to accommodate all the activity and support those productions, which is incredible.”

The inauguration of Netflix’s new offices dovetails with President Claudia Sheinbaum’s recent announcement of a tax incentive to boost the film industry, which offers a credit against income tax (ISR) equivalent to 30% of expenditures made in Mexico, with a limit of 40 million pesos (US $2.3 million) per project.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard celebrated the new offices, as he said it reveals the growth of the industry.

“This is one of the sectors with the greatest growth potential, one that has the most opportunities to position Mexico on the world stage, which is why it’s so important to us,” he said, noting Mexico’s relevance as the largest Spanish-speaking country in the Hispanic world.

Netflix arrived in Mexico 15 years ago with the intention of expanding its offering of local stories with global production standards. In 2015, it launched Club de Cuervos, its first non-English language series produced in the country, a milestone that marked the beginning of its international expansion in original content outside the English-speaking market.

This year, the company plans to premiere more than 10 series, more than five films, and various documentaries, reality shows, and live events.

Currently, Netflix employs 400 people in Mexico, a workforce that’s expected to grow by about 15% by this year’s end.

With reports from Produ and El Economista