Over 20 businesses sign agreement to sell more products ‘Made in Mexico’

More than 20 prominent business groups in Mexico have agreed to increase the average domestic content of the products they sell over the next three years.

Last week, 22 groups representing 28 companies ranging from grocers to luxury department stores signed a “voluntary agreement” with the Economy Ministry (SE) to increase the availability of “Made in Mexico” products in their inventory.

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced the agreement during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Thursday morning press conference, mentioning that the framework for the “Hecho en México” (Made in Mexico) program is the government’s six-year Plan México national investment strategy.

The agreement is expected to generate approximately 400,000 additional jobs in the manufacturing sector, he said.

Ebrard also praised the commitment of the companies and brands that are expected to formally sign on in the next 90 days, adding that the participants agreed to renew the pact in 2028.

Sheinbaum, who earlier in the week renewed an anti-inflation pact with business leaders, touted the program in a social media post. “This [“Hecho en México”] agreement is very important,” she said. “It’s a voluntary agreement, but it will be followed up like many others.”

The president added that the agreement dovetails with Plan México’s primary objective of more domestic production and job creation.

The agreement intends for consumers to find more domestically produced goods at retail outlets across the country, as well as online channels, boosting national industries by increasing sales.

Ebrard said the agreement should allow small and medium-sized businesses to integrate into marketing chains.

“In the short term, many products can only be supplied by small and medium-sized businesses which should provide an opportunity to play a bigger role in the supply chain,” he said.

What businesses signed the agreement?

The 22 groups signing the agreement with the SE are: Bizzarro, Chedraui, Casa Ley, Coppel, HEB, The Home Depot, La Comer, Fresco, City Market, Liverpool, Suburbia, OfficeMax, S-Mart, Soriana, Tiendas Extra, Círculo K, Super Kompras, Office Depot, Petco, Palacio de Hierro, Sears, Grupo Sanborns, Grupo Merza, Walmart, Oxxo México, Mercado Libre, Amazon and 7-Eleven México.

Ebrard said supermarkets will aim to increase their domestic content levels from their current 50% to 70%, while department store chains will boost this percentage from 30% to 42%. Pharmacies have committed to increasing their percentage from 40% to 55%.

E-commerce companies such as Amazon and Mercado Libre have agreed to affix visible labels on their platforms to clearly identify all products made in Mexico.

The SE launched its “Made in Mexico” program in February, issuing an agreement regulating the use of the “Hecho en México” certification stamps.

The SE’s Unit of Regulations, Competitiveness and Competition is responsible for enforcing the agreement, ensuring compliance with established rules and overseeing the authorization process for businesses seeking to use the stamps.

With reports from Animal Político, El Economista, Ovaciones, Business News America and Debate