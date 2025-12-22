5 of the best Mexican films on Netflix in 2025

As we reach the end of the year and bid farewell to twelve unparalleled months of streaming content, we want to look back and recap the best Mexican films that premiered on Netflix throughout 2025. Fortunately, the platform’s proudly Mexican productions experienced a notable increase and made a significant impact among critics and audiences alike.

Given that Netflix’s catalog is absolutely overwhelming and can be difficult to navigate, here is a selection of Mexican films that left their mark in 2025 and are of unquestionable quality. Among the big favorites are a multi-layered military thriller, a picaresque comedy about the costs of fame and cancel culture, an adaptation of a powerful memoir and a story about human emotions pushed to the limit, to name just a few. We assure you that all of them promote the country’s rich cultural heritage and are worthy of your time and your full attention while watching from your couch.

With genres ranging from comedy to family drama, romance and beyond, get ready to turn on the subtitles and watch five of this year’s best Mexican movies on Netflix. Instead of complaining that these titles are movies you’ve never heard of, we encourage you to waste no time and look them up right away.

“Los Dos Hemisferios de Lucca” (Lucca’s World)

Lucca's World - Official Trailer | Netflix

Watch this video on YouTube

Netflix’s “Los Dos Hemisferios de Lucca” chronicles one family’s tireless struggle to improve the quality of life for their son, Lucca, who was born with severe cerebral palsy. This family drama brings to the big screen the memoirs of journalist and activist Barbara Anderson, published in 2019, about her life experience caring for her sick son.

From his premature birth, through his daily challenges, to his transformative journey across the world in search of experimental treatment, Lucca’s story is a clear example of the struggle faced by many families seeking rehabilitation and inclusion opportunities for their children with disabilities. Under the sensitive gaze of director Mariana Chenillo and the powerful performances of Bárbara Mori, Juan Pablo Medina and Julián Tello, the film became one of the platform’s most-watched titles just days after its release.

“Los Dos Hemisferios de Lucca” questions the limits of conventional medicine and is a testament to resilience and the power of family love in the face of adversity. I highly recommend watching it with tissues at the ready.

“Contraataque” (Counterattack)

Counterstrike | Official Trailer | Netflix

Watch this video on YouTube

Released in late February 2025, “Contraataque” by director Chava Cartas follows Captain Armando Guerrero (Luis Alberti) and his elite squad of Mexican special forces known as “Los Murciélagos” (The Bats), renowned for leading dangerous, high-risk missions. It all begins with the unexpected rescue of two women under threat, but soon turns into a visceral fight for survival when an ambush reveals a network of corruption that reaches the highest echelons of power.

Screenwriter José Rubén Escalante pays tribute to the armed forces and, in particular, to all Mexican citizens who are bravely fighting for a better country. By July 2025, “Contraataque” had accumulated more than 70 million views, firmly positioning itself among the ten most-watched productions on Netflix during the first half of the year. With a fast-paced chase and impressive tactical realism, this is a great choice for fans of military thrillers.

“La Más Fan” (The Biggest Fan)

La más fan | Clip oficial | Netflix

Watch this video on YouTube

In “La Más Fan,” renowned actress Kate del Castillo (“Ingobernable”) steps away from the dramatic roles that have defined her professional career and chooses to immerse herself in a refreshing comedy that explores the fragility of stardom, cancel culture, the dangers of social media and the healing power of friendship.

Written by María Torres and Enrique Vázquez, the Mexican comedy tells the story of Lana Cruz (Del Castillo), an acclaimed Latin star in Hollywood whose career collapses due to a social media controversy when she accidentally hits a fan and goes viral as “Lady Cachetada” (Lady Slap). Seeking artistic redemption, Lana reluctantly returns to Mexico to shoot a new film, and in the process, she meets Polly (Diana Bovio), who turns out to be her most loyal and authentic fan. Together with her, Lana rediscovers the value of friendship and loyalty and slowly regains her own identity, which she had overshadowed in pursuit of her professional ambitions.

“La Más Fan” is a reinterpretation of the excellent French film “J’adore ce que vous faites,” and if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t hesitate to add it to your list of must-see titles for 2025.

“Las Locuras” (The Follies)

Las locuras | Tráiler oficial | Netflix

Watch this video on YouTube

Rodrigo García, the Colombian filmmaker and eldest son of renowned writer Gabriel García Márquez, has once again collaborated with Netflix. Following the 2023 release of the drama “Familia,” the director has returned to the streaming service this year with “Las Locuras,” an immersive film that addresses mental health and human relationships through an ensemble narrative.

“Las Locuras” is a fascinating collage of six independent female stories that intersect unexpectedly in Mexico City. The central axis around which the other characters revolve and interconnect is Renata (Cassandra Ciangherotti), a woman with bipolar disorder who is under house arrest. Beyond madness as a clinical condition, García’s twelfth feature film questions the true meaning of sanity and how social, family and personal pressures affect the lives of modern women. A very satisfying aspect of the script is that it reveals its mysteries with sensitivity and skill.

With powerful performances by Ciangherotti, Adriana Barraza and Ilse Salas, “Las Locuras” examines human emotions in extreme circumstances and offers a detailed portrait of female fragility in today’s turbulent and unforgiving society. Those interested in psychological drama and auteur cinema will appreciate this 121-minute production, which has been widely praised by critics.

“La Hora de los Valientes” (A Time for Bravery)

La hora de los valientes | Tráiler oficial | Netflix

Watch this video on YouTube

“La Hora de los Valientes” is a reimagining of the acclaimed Argentine film gem “Tiempo de Valientes,” transferring the action and humor to the streets of Mexico City.

The plot begins with a minor traffic accident, as a result of which a nervous psychoanalyst (Luis Gerardo Méndez) must perform community service with the local police force. As part of his punishment, he is assigned to provide therapeutic support to a police officer (Bernardo Velasco), who is emotionally devastated by his wife’s infidelity. In keeping with the spirit of the original work, what begins as a tense obligation soon turns into an unexpected adventure involving national security.

Directed by Ariel Winograd, this crime comedy extols the importance of friendship and redemption, and criticizes the image of the “infallible and invulnerable man,” suggesting that true courage consists of asking for help when needed.

Carolina Alvarado is a Venezuelan journalist and has devoted much of her career to creative writing, university teaching and social work. She has been published in Lady Science, Latina Media, Global Comment, Psiquide, Cinetopic, Get me Giddy and Reader’s Digest, among others.