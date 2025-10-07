Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 2025 with these Mexican Netflix series

Hispanic Heritage Month returns from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, as it does every fall, and as always, it’s a great opportunity to commemorate and delve deeper into Hispanic and Latin cultures.

During this month of celebration, it’s impossible not to pause and reflect on the significant contributions of these communities. If you don’t have plans yet, one of the best options may be to binge-watch biographical series and learn about the stories of exceptional Mexican artists who, over time, have become symbols of the nation’s cultural identity. From singers to painters, comedians and many others, salute Hispanic Heritage Month with the following titles.

Luis Miguel: La Serie (2018)

Luis Miguel La Serie | Trailer Oficial | Netflix

We begin our Hispanic Heritage Month selection with a biographical series about Luis Miguel, one of the most successful and renowned singers in Latin American history. For those unfamiliar with him, Luis Miguel has vocal abilities comparable to Freddie Mercury, won his first Grammy at the age of 14 and has never left the stage or been out of the spotlight since.

Based largely on the singer’s authorized biography “Luis Mi Rey” (1997) by journalist Javier León Herrera, “Luis Miguel: La Serie” is directed by Humberto Hinojosa and Natalia Beristá and traces the life of the “Sun of Mexico” from his adolescence – marked by the figure of his father, Spanish singer Luisito Rey – to his rise to international fame, without neglecting the inevitable ups and downs of the music industry.

With thirteen episodes in its first season, eight in the second, and six in the third and final season, the Netflix series shows the artist’s more human side and is an extremely revealing portrayal of him.

Chespirito: Sin Querer Queriendo (2025)

Chespirito: Sin Querer Queriendo | Tráiler Oficial | Max

The master of family comedy and white humor, Roberto Gómez Bolaños (1929-2014), widely known as “Chespirito” (Little Shakespeare), wrote his autobiography, entitled “Sin Querer, Queriendo: Memorias,” in 2006. Almost two decades later, his children, Paulina and Roberto Gómez Fernández, adapted it for television with extraordinary attention to detail.

Over eight episodes and in a dramatic yet comedic tone, “Chespirito: Sin Querer Queriendo” strives to unravel the creative, personal and professional universe of one of the most beloved and versatile Latin American television stars. One of the most successful aspects of Max’s biography is that it delves into the life experiences, actions, decisions and misadventures that shaped Chespirito’s creative vision and, in the process, reveals the essence of the human being behind the iconic yellow heart and checkered cap.

With inspired photography by Marc Bellver and Diana Garay, and a script that lifts the spirits of even the most cynical viewer, you’ll have a great time watching the story of the Mexican who forever transformed Spanish-language comedy and television.

Hasta que te conocí (2016)

"Hasta Que Te Conocí" (2016) TV Serie | Official Final Trailer HD (Sub Eng)

In life, there are figures whose legacy becomes legend, and this is the case of Alberto Aguilera Valadez, known artistically as Juan Gabriel (1950-2016). Unique in his style and overflowing with passion for music, the Michoacán singer-songwriter left a deep cultural mark around the world, with a prolific career that spanned more than 1,750 compositions and 150 million records sold.

Nominated for International Emmy Awards and starring Julián Román, the series “Hasta Que Te Conocí” recounts more than 60 years of history and carefully highlights the crucial moments and relationships that shaped Juanga’s life and stardom. Through a profound and honest narrative, the 13-episode biographical series covers everything from his modest origins in a peasant family to his years of artistic and commercial glory and his consecration as “El Divo de Juárez.”

As an indispensable part of Mexican music history, the life of Juan Gabriel is undoubtedly an ideal choice to watch during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Becoming Frida Kahlo (2023)

Becoming Frida Kahlo | BBC Select

More than 70 years after her death, the greatness of painter Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) remains intact. Recognized as one of Latin America’s most important visual artists, her brutally personal work continues to transcend borders and remains a cultural reference point for millions of people. Fortunately, the biography “Becoming Frida Kahlo” respects this legacy and strives to remain faithful to her groundbreaking and rebellious profile.

This three-part docuseries, produced for BBC Two, offers a compelling portrait of Frida Kahlo as a woman, intellectual, artist and symbol of her homeland. Carefully constructed and thoroughly researched, the series explores the numerous traumas Kahlo overcame, the origins of her pictorial identity and her complex relationship with muralist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once, but twice. Through home movies, intimate photographs and entries from Kahlo’s diary, the project allows us to experience firsthand the life of the artist and her close circle.

María Félix: La Doña (2022)

Trailer | MARIA FÉLIX, LA DOÑA | 21 de Julio por ViX+

No list of Mexican artists would be complete without María de los Ángeles Félix Güereña (1914-2002), known in the world of performing arts as “La Doña.” Félix was not only one of the most legendary stars of Mexican cinema, but also a cultural phenomenon who challenged social conventions and helped redefine femininity in the “seventh art.”

Over eight episodes, the Televisa Univision series for ViX+, “María Félix: La Doña,” explores the life and work of the iconic actress, covering her family dramas, her rise in cinema, her controversial love affairs and the countless sacrifices she made to fulfill her dreams. Sandra Echeverría, Ximena Romo, and Abril Vergara take turns playing the “woman who stole the 20th century” from her childhood in Los Álamos, Sonora, to her final years in Mexico City.

Whether you are a fan of the famous and empowered María Félix or are unfamiliar with her world, this is an inspiring story worth knowing, especially in the context of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Carolina Alvarado is a Venezuelan journalist and has devoted much of her career to creative writing, university teaching and social work. She has been published in Lady Science, Latina Media, Global Comment, Psiquide, Cinetopic, Get me Giddy and Reader’s Digest, among others.