Veracruz Carnival comes to Mexico City bazaar this weekend

Veracruz Carnival
The Veracruz Carnival, one of the oldest and most famous festivals in Mexico, will offer a preview experience in Mexico City called “Latidos Jarochos” (Jarocho, or Veracruzan, Heartbeats).

The event promises to bring “a piece of Veracruz to Mexico City,” featuring music, workshops, food and other activities that showcase the port city’s traditions.

This special edition is part of the renowned Bazar México de Mis Amores, a marketplace for local vendors that promotes national talent and Mexican-made products. Everything from homemade Mexican salsas to jewelry, clothes, artisanal beers, beauty products and more can be found at the bazaar.

Bazar México de Mis Amores features different themed editions. This month, one of them will be dedicated to Veracruz.

Taking place in the Roma neighborhood, the spirit of Veracruz will come alive through events featuring live music, traditional dances, artistic expressions, creative workshops and a market showcasing projects from local entrepreneurs who draw inspiration from Veracruz’s culture.

The event will also feature a Mystic Zone dedicated to spirituality and ancestral traditions, as well as a gastronomic area with signature drinks and dishes from the Gulf state.

This family-friendly event is also pet-friendly, eco-friendly and wallet-friendly, as admission is free.

Dates: Feb. 12 – 15, 2026 Location: Huerto Roma Verde. Jalapa 234, Roma Sur, Cuauhtémoc, CDMX. Time: 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Veracruz Carnival takes place annually every February. This year, the event will run from Feb. 10-18 in the city of Veracruz.

