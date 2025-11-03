Monday, November 3, 2025
HomeCulture
Culture

Day of the Dead in photos: Color and light fill streets and homes as Mexico remembers loved ones lost

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Though not as large as the Mexico City parade, the Zacatecas Day of the Dead parade drew thousands of spectators Friday night. With Veracruz state as the "guest of honor," this year's parade included marimba music and other Caribbean traditions. (Adolfo Vladimir/Cuartoscuro)

From the National Palace and the streets of Mexico City to rural Oaxaca and a lake island in Michoacán, Mexicans paid respects to their deceased loved ones and honored death with traditional Day of the Dead celebrations over the weekend. The traditional festivities, which take place primarily on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 each year, included home and public altars decked with marigolds, parades and other community events.

A parade with hundreds of people, some dressed in Indigenous costume
Costumed dancers parade alongside giant figures of the Mexica plumed serpent god, Quetzalcóatl, at Mexico City’s annual Day of the Dead parade on Saturday. (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

President Claudia Sheinbaum posted a message on X that featured a video describing the Day of the Dead altar on the grounds of the National Palace and included text paying tribute to Mexico’s Indigenous female ancestors.

President Sheinbaum holds a marigold at the National Palace Day of the Dead altar
“The National Palace altar is filled with flowers, colors, song and fire,” Sheinbaum wrote in an online tribute message. “Each marigold petal marks the path of return for those women who sowed life in their passage through the earth.… Our offering is for them: for their strength, their wisdom, and their infinite love. Ancestors of all Mexican women and men.” (Presidencia)

Residents of Soledad Etla, a village of roughly 3,500 people north of Oaxaca city, carried out their traditional “muerteada” (Day of the Dead celebration). Costumed residents  accompanied by brass bands paraded through the town’s neighborhoods on Saturday night, dancing until dawn.

People in elaborate creepy clown costumes with references to Mexican catrinas and skulls stand in front of a church at night with balloons.
Residents of Soledad Etla in Oaxaca danced the night away in Halloween-esque costumes, part of the town’s traditional “muerteada” festivities. (Carolina Jiménez Mariscal/Cuartoscuro)

The tiny island village of Janitzio (population 3,000) sitting in the middle of Lake Patzcuaro in the western state of Michoacán has long been a popular place to experience traditional Day of the Dead rituals that date back to the time of the Purépecha, the Indigenous group native to the state.

The lake was illuminated with candles and butterfly-shaped nets, like an aquatic dance symbolizing the return of the souls to the world of the living, as per Purépecha beliefs.

Participants arrived to Janitzio by boat last week carrying items for setting up altars. After a candlelight procession from Patzcuaro on the mainland to the island, families spent Saturday night among the graves in the cemetery.

Warmly dressed families gather around graves lit with candles and covered in marigold flowers at night
A Puebla family gathers in a Tlacotepec cemetary to spend the night remembering deceased loved ones. (Mireya Novo/Cuartoscuro)

Closer to Mexico City, Malinalco residents in México state celebrated the city’s iconic “Entre Altares y Ofrendas” (“Between Altars and Offerings”) festival.

Families opened their homes to visitors and lit candles in honor of recently deceased loved ones. Visitors strolled past monumental altars dedicated to family members who passed away this year, displaying items their loved ones enjoyed in life. Visitors presented candles to provide light to the family and in return received sweets, liquor and food.

A woman stands next to a multi-tiered altar taller than she is, decked with photos, flowers and candles
Residents of Malinalco, a designated Pueblo Mágico in México state, opened their homes to visitors to share ornate altars in honor of family members who passed away this year. Visitors bring a candle to light in memory the deceased and receive a candy or small treat in exchange. (Crisanta Espinosa Aguilar/Cuartoscuro)

In Mexico City, a new tradition was begun with a Xoloitzcuintle dog parade on Madero Street in the Historic Center. Pre-Columbian peoples believed the hairless dog to be a guardian that helped those who died on their journey to Mictlán (the underworld). Once in the main square, the Xolos posed for photos with onlookers and showed off their best costumes.

A small xoloitzcuintle dog in a costume with pink and purple feathered wings
A new tradition was perhaps born in Mexico City, where costumed xoloitzcuintle dogs and their owners organized a small parade of their own on Sunday. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico’s Day of the Dead traditions are on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

With reports from La Jornada and El Economista

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Día de Muertos dos and don’ts: How to tread lightly when the veil between worlds thins

Simone Jacobson - 0
Celebrate the magic of Mexico in the most appropriate way, as we take a look at a certified list of Día de Muertos dos and don’ts.

Jalisco’s Los Altos Tequila Route opens new path for rural tourism ahead of 2026 World Cup

Meagan Drillinger - 1
In the red-clay hills east of Guadalajara, where endless rows of blue agave ripple toward the horizon, the next chapter of Jalisco's tequila story...
art exhibit in Spain

Spain admits ‘pain’ of Conquest as it presents exhibit on Indigenous Mexican women

MND Staff - 4
Spain has so far refused to apologize for the Conquest, but Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares's conciliatory words may have cracked open the door.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC