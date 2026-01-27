FutBotMX 2026: Mexico’s science ministry launches robot soccer tournament

Ahead of the trinational 2026 FIFA World Cup, Mexico has announced that as part of its social impact programming, it will host a special soccer-focused robotics competition.

According to Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, head of the Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Secihti), the competition aims to blend science, technology, robotics, AI and sports in the context of the tournament as a way of encouraging innovation in the lives of young people and the general public.

The competition, dubbed FutBotMX Cup 2026, will bring to conclusion a major scientific and cultural engagement program taking place at 55 venues across 38 educational and research institutions in Mexico.

“In the lead-up to the [FutBotMX Cup], we will have science outreach events related to soccer and sports in general,” Ruiz said. Speaking at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference on Monday, the minister said the agenda includes robotics, prototype and technology exhibits; workshops; science talks and conferences; a cultural pavilion and other activities open to the general public.

The FutBotMX Cup, which will run from April through June 2026, invites teams of students, professionals and the general public from across the world to build and operate robot soccer teams. There are two categories of play:

Agile, using an infrared (IR) ball: aimed at high school and college students between the ages of 14 and 21. Open, using an orange golf ball: aimed at high schoolers, undergraduates, graduate students and professionals, as well as the general public, ages 14 and up.

Ruiz said that so far, France, Italy and Switzerland have confirmed their participation. As of Jan. 26, there were 55 teams signed up.

How does the competition work and how can participants sign up?

The open call explains that the robot players (measuring 18-22 cm, depending on the category) must be able to detect a ball, guide it and score goals in a color-coded goal at the end of a 2.43-meter-long soccer field.

“To play, competitors will integrate advanced knowledge of programming, robotics, electronics and mechatronics, demonstrating technical creativity and teamwork,” the document says.

Each team must consist of a minimum of two and a maximum of four human members, who must present the jury with a technical video demonstrating the robot’s operation and explaining the design and programming process. The video must not exceed five minutes in length and is due April 17.

Selected teams will be made public on May 15 and FutBotMX Cup 2026 will take place from June 24 to 26, 2026, at the Interdisciplinary Professional Unit in Engineering and Advanced Technologies of the National Polytechnic Institute in Mexico City, with simultaneous tournament play at regional venues.

Find out more about FutBotMX here.

Mexico News Daily