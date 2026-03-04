Made in Mexico: Mathias Goeritz

Gustavo Prado, director of Trendo.mx, an agency that tracks trends in Mexico, recently

argued that, unlike previous waves, today’s migrants are not contributing anything to

Mexican culture. To illustrate his point, he invoked the long list that history offers of

earlier counterexamples — Edward Weston, Leonora Carrington, Luis Buñuel, Tina

Modotti — entire constellations of people who remade the country’s cultural landscape.

I don’t think you need to be a public figure, much less a famous one, to leave a mark on

Mexican culture. Every day lives, anonymous practices, and small decisions also

reshape how we live. Still, Prado’s comment did inspire me to revisit those migrants who

did become visible and who chose Mexico as their home — and, in doing so, changed

the way our culture is built, seen, and felt.

I want to begin with Mathias Goeritz, because his name quite literally helped construct

Mexican modernity. Without him, the streets of Mexico City — and our visual idea of

what “modern Mexico” looks like — would be radically different.

Who was Mathias Goeritz?

He was born in Danzig, Germany, in 1915, and we know relatively little about his

childhood beyond the fact that it unfolded between two world wars. As a boy, his family

moved to post–World War I Berlin, then perhaps the most cosmopolitan city in Europe:

a place of cabarets and cinemas, manifestos and street protests. His father, a counselor

and mayor of Berlin, was a cultivated, liberal man deeply committed to the democratic

ideals of the Weimar Republic. He died before witnessing the collapse of those ideals

and Hitler’s rise to power in 1933, but not before passing on to his son a love of freedom

and of the German cultural tradition — a legacy that Goeritz carried, and questioned, for

the rest of his life.​

As a young man, Goeritz came into contact with artists who were transforming

Germany’s cultural landscape through the avant-garde. Those encounters were decisive.

They nudged him toward philosophy, which he studied formally, eventually completing a

doctorate in Art History. That combination — philosophical training and artistic

obsession — would later surface in his theory of “emotional architecture.”​

Leaving Germany

With Nazism on the rise and another war looming, Goeritz left Germany and settled in

Morocco. From Tetouan, he wrote to his mother, who had stayed behind: “I feel as if I

were walking through a distant past, in a strange biblical environment, and I do not

know how to reconcile this new reality with that other one I am fleeing from.” Morocco

never quite became home.

Goeritz moved on to Spain, where he spent four years. On a visit to the cave paintings

of Altamira, facing images that were both prehistoric and startlingly contemporary, he

became convinced that he needed to call on young Spanish artists to set aside their

quarrels and unite around shared principles of harmony and a more global imagination.

In Franco’s Spain, this sounded dangerously utopian. His almost hippie-like appeal for

unity was badly received, and he was gradually ostracized.​ Realizing that an artistic

career in Spain would be nearly impossible under those conditions, Goeritz decided to

move again. This time, his destination was Mexico.

Mathias in Mexico

Goeritz arrived in Mexico in 1949 to teach at the new School of Architecture in

Guadalajara. He quickly found a circle of refugee artists and Mexican creators willing to

listen to his ideas and argue back. It was a fertile environment for a newcomer who saw

art as a conversation rather than a monument to the past.​

From the beginning, he was struck by Mexican urbanism, by pre-Hispanic architecture,

and by the expressive power of sculpture. His teaching in Guadalajara brought him

closer to key figures of Mexican modernism. His new friends eventually convinced him

to move to Mexico City, where the artistic scene truly was.

By the 1950s, the nationalist art that had defined postrevolutionary Mexico no longer

spoke to younger artists. For those poised to succeed Diego Rivera, David Alfaro

Siqueiros, and José Clemente Orozco, painting revolutionary heroes and slogans more

than thirty years after the end of the Mexican Revolution felt like repeating a script

whose urgency had faded.

In this context, he positioned himself squarely on the fault line between official muralism

and new abstract tendencies. His artwork made him a target for the hardline group of

artists led by Siqueiros, who publicly attacked him as hedonistic and detached from

national concerns. That conflict cemented Goeritz’s position as a cosmopolitan outsider,

challenging the nationalist canon and proposing a different way of understanding what

is “Mexican”: less illustrative, more spiritual, more urban.

Made in Mexico: Mathias Goeritz

Watch this video on YouTube

Why does he matter in Mexican culture?

If I had to condense his impact, I would highlight three key areas.

Monumentality

Drawing on pre-Hispanic art and theoretical texts, Goeritz embraced monumentality as

both homage and discipline. It was his way of honoring Mexico’s pre-Hispanic past while

forcing himself to work with extremely simple forms capable of enormous visual impact.

Think of the Torres de Satélite or the sculptures of the Ruta de la Amistad: austere

shapes, massive scale and almost no figurative detail.

In these works, the “heroes” are no longer generals or workers, but geometry, color,

volume and rhythm. Monumentality becomes a language of forms that anyone can

read, whether or not they know the names of the artists involved.

Public art and the urban landscape

Monumentality, for Goeritz, was inseparable from the idea of public art. He was

convinced that art should be experienced by everyone and woven into the everyday

fabric of the city. As a man in love with modernity, he placed his pieces along newly built

avenues and highways, not hidden in museums.​

By situating works beside the Periférico beltway, he calculated that they would be seen

at high speed, and that this movement would transform how people perceived them.

The Torres de Satélite and the sculptures of the Ruta de la Amistad were conceived as

experiences for motorists: abstract forms unfolding as you drive, turning a commute into

an unexpected aesthetic encounter with your own city.

Emotional architecture

Remember that Goeritz began as a philosophy student, and his concept of emotional

architecture grows out of a strand of modern German thought that resisted both pure

functionalism and empty aestheticism. For him, architecture should offer an aesthetic

and almost religious experience, not simply maximize efficiency or productivity.​

Spaces, in his view, had to provoke feelings: awe, silence, disorientation, contemplation.

He wanted buildings and sculptures that did not just guide bodies through space, but

also unsettled and reoriented the inner life of those bodies.

Which Mathias Goeritz works can I see in Mexico?

Experimental Museum El Eco (1953)

El Eco was conceived as a “total work” and as the first full exercise in Goeritz’s idea of

emotional architecture. It breaks sharply with the functionalism that dominated Mexican

architecture at midcentury. The building operates as a kind of labyrinth: asymmetrical

walls, sudden shifts in scale, and dramatic contrasts of light and shadow are all

orchestrated to provoke an emotional response in the visitor. Inside, you can still see

the monumental Serpiente de El Eco, a sculptural piece that descends from his early

experiments with animal forms.

Torres de Satélite (1957–58)

Designed together with Luis Barragán and Jesús Reyes Ferreira, the Torres de Satélite

are five triangular concrete prisms of different heights and colors that rise at the

entrance to Ciudad Satélite, becoming an emblem of Mexican midcentury modernity.

They are among the earliest examples of large-scale urban sculpture in the country,

conceived explicitly to be seen from a moving car: five blind concrete towers, in varying

heights and tones, set against the endless flow of traffic.

Barragán and Goeritz thought of the ensemble as an exercise in emotional architecture:

planes of color and volume designed to trigger awe, contemplation and an almost

spiritual sensation right in the middle of the highway.​

Ruta de la Amistad (1968)

As coordinator of the sculptural project for the 1968 Olympic Games, Goeritz laid out a

corridor of abstract sculptures by international artists along the southern stretch of

Mexico City’s Periférico beltway. The intention echoed that of the Torres de Satélite: to

give drivers a sequence of monumental forms that would turn the ring road into a kind of

open-air museum, a moving dialogue between local modernity and global artistic

networks.

The Ruta de la Amistad — seventeen kilometers long, with nineteen main sculptures

and several additional invited works — helped cement Mexico’s role as a host for

international public art, even as some of its pieces would later suffer from neglect and

urban expansion.

Final thoughts

Goeritz opened the way for a younger generation of artists to move away from

nationalist themes — the very kind of instrumentalized imagery that had pushed him out

of his own country. For him, art was not a propaganda device but an aesthetic

encounter that needed to step outside the museum and enter public space,

transforming buildings, highways and plazas into places that could make us feel.​

He did not simply impose his vision on Mexico; he allowed himself to be transformed by

the country’s landscapes, histories and contradictions. In that sense, he embodies

exactly what I believe about migration: that it enriches not only those who move, but

also the places that receive them — not through fame alone, but through new ways of

seeing and inhabiting the world that gradually become part of everyday life.

Maria Meléndez writes for Mexico News Daily in Mexico City.