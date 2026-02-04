Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Mexico City’s Art Week 2026 is here: The MND guide to what to see

Lynn Rawden
By Lynn Rawden
A spacious white gallery room filled with a contemporary installation for Mexico City Art Week, featuring dozens of colorful, patterned inflatable spheres scattered across a polished gray floor. The surrounding white walls are adorned with various geometric and abstract artworks, including blue-toned modular paintings and a large circular spiral piece, illuminated by a grid of bright skylights.
Mexico City's annual Art Week is an annual showcase for innovative contemporary art, anchored by the Zona Maco art fair. It also inspires a packed week of nightlife. (Screen capture)

Mexico City transforms into Latin America’s art epicenter this week, with major fairs, immersive installations and vibrant nightlife to be had across Roma Norte, Polanco and beyond. If you’re a modern art or design lover, check out our guide below to our top picks for Mexico City Art Week 2026. 

Exhibits

A group of three art enthusiasts, all middle-aged, in a gallery setting examines contemporary glass sculptures during Mexico City Art Week 2025, including translucent green and bottle installations displayed on a light wooden shelf against an undecorated beige wall. A middle-aged woman in the foreground points toward the recycled-material art pieces while nearby, another women in her group takes a photo with a smartphone.
Attendees can see nearly 100 exhibits from all over the world, featuring a wide variety of contemporary art styles. (Galo Cañas Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro)

Zona Maco (Feb 4-8, Centro Citibanamex) presents 228 galleries from 26 countries, continuing its two-decade tradition as Latin America’s premier contemporary art fair. Sections include new ZⓈONAMACO FORMA (blending contemporary art and design), Main, Sur, Arte Moderno, Ejes, Diseño, Foto and Libros.

Feria Material Vol. 12 (Feb 5–8, Maravilla Studios, Fresno 315, Atlampa) showcases 78 exhibitors from 21 countries at a renovated industrial venue. Material Monday (Feb 2, 4–9 p.m.) launches the week, with simultaneous gallery openings across the city, offering a dynamic journey through contemporary art from Centro to Tacubaya.

Salón ACME No. 13 (Feb 5–8, Proyectos Públicos, General Prim 30–32, Juárez) is an artist-run platform highlighting emerging creators, with sections that include works from Puebla state artists.

Unique Design X (Feb 5–8, Expo Reforma) is a nomadic collectible design fair showcasing functional art, furniture and decorative objects by international galleries, including Carpenters Workshop Gallery as well as Mexican designers such as Hector Esrawe and Esteban Tamayo.

Algo Más de Lola, presented by Call Me Lola (Jan 30–Feb 9, Casa Basalta, Roma Norte) debuts as Art Week’s immersive newcomer, featuring Mexican artists Sandra Leal and Fernanda Brunet, with sound design by Iris in the Sky. Photographer Spencer Tunick returns to Mexico City — nearly 20 years after his 18,000-person Zócalo shoot — to create his signature intimate portraits with three participants selected from VIP ticket holders.

SACBE (Feb 5, one night only, 5 p. m.–late, San Angel) celebrates music, performance and ritual inspired by Itzpapálotl, the Obsidian Butterfly.

Gallery Highlights: Kurimanzutto, Saenger Galería, OMR, Proyectos Monclova, Patricia Conde, Mascota, Masa, Casa Limantour.

Nightlife

  • Mayan Warrior (Feb 6, starting at 10 p.m., Maravilla Studios) — Featuring: Carlita, Jenia Tarsol, Maga, Satori, Zombie Affair and more. Tickets: ticketfairy.com
  • Poetic Portals by Sonic Jungle (Feb 7, 4 p.m.–12 a.m., Ex-Hacienda San Pablo) —  Featuring: Bedouin, Jan Blomqvist (live), and Chambord. Tickets: ticketfairy.com
  • Giegling (Feb 7, 6 p.m.–6 a.m., Frontón Bucareli) — Featuring: Map.ache, Edward, and Thomas Melchior. Tickets: giegling.net/tickets
  • Zona Maco Artsy Nights (Feb 7, Centro Histórico) — The official closing party of Zona Maco’s 20th anniversary, headlined by BLOND:ISH, with special guest SG Lewis. Tickets: artsynights.net.

Get information on all Mexico City Art Week 2026 events via the OndaMX.art website, or download the ZⓈONAMACO Art Week Map app.

Mexico News Daily

