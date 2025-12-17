Mexico City’s Paseo de la Reforma will turn into one huge dance floor on New Year’s Eve

Mexico City’s Paseo de la Reforma will transform into “the world’s largest electronic music party” this New Year’s Eve, Mayor Clara Brugada announced Tuesday.

The capital’s signature avenue will be filled with music and lights, according to the mayor, with the Angel de Independencia monument being used as a stage for national and international talent.

Este 31 de diciembre Paseo de la Reforma se convertirá en una pista de baile con la fiesta de música electrónica más grande del mundo. ¡Les invito a celebrar el cierre de este gran año en un espacio lleno de alegría, convivencia y cultura en la #CapitalDeLaTransformación! pic.twitter.com/xQqgxIP6pC — Clara Brugada Molina (@ClaraBrugadaM) December 16, 2025

“This Dec. 31, Paseo de la Reforma will become a dance floor,” she said, making the announcement via a press conference and on social media. “We call on all capital residents to ring in the new year dancing in the heart of Mexico City.”

Although the official line-up has not yet been announced, the mayor promised there would be something for all tastes and ages. Reports suggest that large screens, lights and sound equipment will be constructed along the avenue to prepare for the event.

Mexico City aims to break the record attendance level set on New Year’s Eve 2024, when the Mexican DJ collective Polymarchs performed on Reforma, drawing in over 200,000 people.

The celebration is set to begin at 6 p.m. on December 31 and conclude at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, 2026.

The mayor emphasized the idea of a public, free and safe celebration, inviting residents to ring in the new year “in a space filled with joy, community, and culture.”

Other Mexico City holiday events

The electronic music party is not the only event in Mexico City this holiday season. The city’s Historic Center will teem with decorations and shows.

Three illuminated Christmas trees, 14 light sculptures, a 150-meter-long light tunnel and a monumental nativity scene will be installed across the center, as well as 120 exhibitors with street stands offering Mexican handicrafts.

Celebrations will take place between December 20 and January 4, with over 600 artistic activities, including nativity plays and musical performances.

A Christmas show will also be set up in the city’s main Zócalo square, with daily performances of nativity plays and storytelling.

With reports from Animal Político, Infobae and Milenio