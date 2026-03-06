The Sundance Film Festival announces its return to Mexico City on April 30

The Mexico edition of the Sundance Film Festival is returning to Mexico City for its third consecutive year, showcasing a wide array of independent international film productions.

The festival is a collaboration between Cinépolis, the largest theatrical exhibition company in Mexico and Latin America, and the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization behind the Sundance Film Festival.

Marga en el DF (México-EU-República Dominicana, 2026; 21 min), de Gabriela Ortega. La embarazada Marga llega, el día en el que es asesinada Selena, a visitar a su marido médico que vive en el entonces DF, solo para vivir en carne propia la letra de “Como la flor”. #Sundance2026 pic.twitter.com/mvBP1M8tZs — Ernesto Diezmartinez (@Diezmartinez) January 26, 2026

The event will take place from April 30 to May 3 at Cinépolis Diana, which will serve as the main venue. Additional screenings will be announced as the festival date approaches, but confirmed locations include Cinépolis Mitikah, Cinépolis Oasis Coyoacán, Cinépolis Plaza Carso and Cinépolis VIP Miyana.

“We are excited to be planning another edition of Sundance Film Festival,” Eugene Hernández, the Sundance director of public programming, said. “Our 2026 festival in April will again showcase a selection of new films from around the world for Mexico City moviegoers,” said.

Hernández added that organizers enjoyed getting to know audiences in Mexico City during the previous editions, and that their programming team is curating a selection “that will engage and entertain.”

The screenings include a selection of films originally presented at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, as well as special screenings and activities designed to enrich the audience’s in-theater experience.

Meanwhile, head of Cinépolis Alejandro Ramírez said that “the festival represents a way of experiencing cinema as a comprehensive experience that opens dialogue and integrates different visions of the world and the current context.”

Ramírez added that they want to create a space for dialogue around independent cinema and “to strengthen the local creative ecosystem.”

The third edition of the “Sundance Film Festival: CDMX” will feature films screened this year in the United States in addition to some Latin American productions. Some potential movies to be featured include “La Cazadora” (Suzanne Andrews Correa), “Jaripeo” (Efraín Mojica and Rebecca Zweig), and “Marga en el DF” (Gabriela Ortega).

To learn further details about the festival and its program, follow Cinépolis social media channels.

With reports from Hollywood Reporter