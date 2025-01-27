Yucatán named 2025 Ibero-American Capital of Gastronomy

On Wednesday, Yucatán state was named Ibero-American Capital of Gastronomy 2025 at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) in Madrid.

The designation “will allow us to introduce one of our country’s best cuisines to all of Mexico and the whole world,” Yucatán Gov. Joaquín Díaz Mena said.

The southeastern Mexican state, home to the famed Chichén Itzá pyramid, was recognized for its wide range of culinary offerings and invited to share the state’s cultural, historical, natural and gastronomic attractions with those attending the event.

A team of more than 40 representatives from Yucatán, including state officials and business leaders, attended the 45th edition of FITUR in Madrid, Spain. Gov. Díaz Mena and federal Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora cut the ribbon at the inauguration of the event’s Yucatán pavilion.

The recognition of Yucatán at the tourism fair was not an isolated achievement, but rather “the fruits of the joint work of a government committed to bringing the greatness of Yucatan to the world, and of a people who demonstrate every day that the true driving force of our land is its history, its culture and its people,” stressed Díaz Mena.

The Yucatecan delegation offered a tour of the state’s beaches, cenotes, archaeological sites and gastronomy at its stand. The theme, “Mayan Renaissance,” aimed to combine Yucatán’s cultural roots with innovation and sustainable development.

“We took Yucatán to the world and returned with great benefits for our people: international agreements, investment attraction, financial inclusion and the pride of being named Ibero-American Capital of Gastronomic Culture 2025,” Díaz Mena wrote on the social media site X.

“We continue to promote the Mayan Renaissance with more opportunities, development and global recognition for our state.”

With reports from Forbes México and La Jornada