San Luis Potosí gets 2 new flights to MTY and QRO

Airport departure screen showing one of the new flight destinations from SLP
Monterrey is one of two new domestic destinations for flights out of San Luis Potosí's international airport. (@RGC_Mx/X)

San Luis Potosí (SLP) state in north-central Mexico is expanding its connectivity with new flights to Monterrey and Querétaro in partnership with the airline Transportes Aéreos Regionales (TAR), Governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona announced Tuesday. 

During a ceremony at the SLP International Airport attended by state authorities and airline representatives, Gallardo praised TAR for its 14 years of service and for opening the new routes. 

“These projects are what bring dynamism and connectivity to San Luis Potosí, but also to the people of San Luis Potosí who work to improve their living conditions,” Gallardo said at the event. “Today, the state aspires to be the fifth strongest economy in Mexico, and we are taking firm steps to achieve this.”  

The state recently invested 100 million pesos (US $5 million) in the construction of the Airport Boulevard, as well as 1 billion pesos ($50 million) in the connection. 

Daily flights from San Luis Potosí to Querétaro and Monterrey have been running since Feb. 24, TAR’s commercial director Ángel García Colín said at the event. 

Before the opening of the two new routes, SLP International had just six flight routes

Domestic flights included Aeroméxico to Mexico City, TAR to Puerto Vallarta and Volaris to Tijuana and Cancún, while international offerings were American Airlines to Dallas and United Airlines to Houston. 

In total, 50,806 passengers traveled through SLP International Airport in February 2025, marking a 7.1% increase from the 47,457 passengers registered in the same month last year. The growth was driven by domestic passengers, which totaled 34,573, according to the North Central Airport Group). 

In February, the Mexican budget airline Volaris announced plans to open direct flights to Houston, Dallas and San Antonio from SLP starting in July, enhancing central Mexico’s connectivity with the United States. 

The new routes are expected to establish San Luis Potosí as a key hub for economic and tourism development in the region.

With reports from Quadratín SLP, Código San Luis and El Universal

