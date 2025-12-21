Sunday, December 21, 2025
El Jalapeño: Bad Bunny working second shift on taco stand in Mexico City after poor sales

Debí vender mas boletos — from Superbowl booking to pineapple slicing, Bad Bunny has had to get creative after failing to sell enough tickets for his Mexico City tour. (Punto Shot/Instagram)

MEXICO CITY — In a stunning career pivot that nobody saw coming (except literally everyone on Reddit), global superstar Bad Bunny was spotted Tuesday behind a taco stand in Mexico City, furiously chopping cilantro and muttering “yo no hago trap… ahora hago tacos.”

Witnesses say the reggaeton icon — real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — set up the stand after critics “absolutely obliterated” his latest concert tour, which one reviewer described as “like watching a Wi-Fi signal slowly deteriorate with rhythm.”

Celebrity pulling power has seen hungry Chilangos appear in droves.

“I thought it was performance art,” said one local foodie. “But then he handed me a taco al pastor and said, ‘This one’s called Un Verano Sin Salsa.’ I realized… he’s serious.”

Sources close to Bad Bunny confirm that despite the humbling fall from sold-out arenas to a sidewalk griddle, Benito remains upbeat. “He’s channeling the same artistic energy,” one friend said. “He used to drop beats; now he drops onions.”

The stand has already gone viral, with fans eager to sample items like the Me Porto Fajita combo and the limited-edition Titi Me Preguntó Si Quiere Guacamole. Others note that his tipping policy — mandatory reggaeton dance moves for a discount — has become a local sensation.

When asked if he plans to return to music, Bad Bunny reportedly shrugged. “The reviews hurt,” he said, flipping a tortilla with the precision of a Grammy winner. “But here, at least, everyone dances — with or without tickets. And if my next single flops again, I’ll just open a second stand in Guadalajara.”

El Jalapeño is a satirical news outlet. Nothing in this article should be treated as real news or legitimate information.

