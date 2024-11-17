Exploring Guadalajara’s hidden speakeasies

Prohibition in the United States ended long ago, but nostalgia for that bygone era has revived speakeasy-style bars worldwide, and Guadalajara is no exception.

Modern speakeasies aren’t illegal, but they recreate the vibe of the old clandestine bars with discreet, low-lit spaces accessed via unmarked doors, back alleys and hidden staircases. Some up the ante further with secret passwords and reservations-only policies. The reward for intrepid visitors is an underground spot to relax and imbibe with like-minded souls. Below are five of my favorite Guadalajara speakeasies that are worth the trouble to find.

Búnker Brew Club

If the idea of quaffing craft beer in a real bunker 10 meters underground dating back to World War II sounds cool, then Búnker Brew Club is the place for you.

Located in Zapopan’s charming Seattle neighborhood, BBC is known for its rotating selection of international craft brews from places including Belgium and California. The pub’s owners have an encyclopedic knowledge of beer and are happy to offer suggestions. For connoisseurs, I recommend ordering a flight of the bartender’s choosing.

Cool and dark, BBC is an especially good choice during one of Guadalajara’s diabolical spring heatwaves. You can forget about the suffocating heat when seated 45 feet below ground with a crisp pilsner in hand.

To find the bar, look for the pink sign that reads “Ceci” above an outdoor staircase, then descend four flights.

San Jorge 225, Colonia Seattle, 45150 Zapopan. Reservations required. Book via OpenTable.

Galgo Speakeasy

When you arrive, head through the lobby to a closed gate in back. If no one is there, ring the bell. Once you provide the password, the doorman will let you through. To enter the bar, pass through a frosted glass door that reads “Galgo Criminología,” like some old-timey detective agency.

Packed with a young, well-dressed crowd, Galgo feels like it’s been around forever. There are wingback leather chairs, a marble top bar, vintage books, a British telephone booth and Art Deco posters on the walls.

If the ambience harkens to a bygone era, Galgo’s music brings you back to the present. On the night we visited, remixed disco beats gave way to thumping house music as the night progressed.

Galgo’s stocked bar can handle most any request, but their custom cocktails are where it’s at. Most are tequila-based — this is Jalisco, after all — and served in vintage glassware with botanicals, fresh fruit and flowers. The Barragán and Apocalypto are standouts, and oh-so-Instagramable.

As an aside, if you’re hoping to chat with whoever accompanied you, consider arriving early. When the DJ takes over around 10:30 p.m., conversation becomes nearly impossible.

Avenida Pablo Neruda 3055, Colonia Providencia. Reservations by phone or DM. Password required. More information via Instagram.

PIMP

Unlike most speakeasies tucked into windowless back rooms and basements, PIMP occupies the floor above a Tuscan restaurant, Osteria 10.

To enter, ascend the wooden staircase next to the restaurant’s pizza oven. Once upstairs, open the door masquerading as a bookshelf, and… benvenuti!

For my money, this is the coolest spot to grab a cocktail in Colonia Americana. PIMP’s indoor-outdoor space overlooking the treetops is bathed in soft light and perfect on cool evenings.

This secret lair feels like your eccentric aunt’s apartment. Its shabby chic décor features faux Renaissance art, exposed brick walls and vintage chandeliers. Wingback chairs, mismatched sofas and puffy ottomans provide plenty of comfy gathering spots.

Unlike other speakeasies in town, PIMP’s music is Prohibition-era jazz and blues, and isn’t too loud for conversation. It may explain why this spot attracts a lot of couples.

Cocktails are straightforward and cheap at just 90 pesos each. PIMP also offers Bohemia beer. I suggest visiting on a weeknight, as the place gets packed on weekends.

Calle Manuel López Cotilla 1498-A, Lafayette, 44150 Guadalajara. No reservation or password required. More information via Instagram.

Fat Charlie

Some speakeasies should come with an experts only warning label. Nabbing a reservation at Fat Charlie took us a week and multiple inquiries via social media. For best results, use Facebook Messenger.

Finding the place was easier. When you arrive at the unmarked storefront, just walk through the black curtain with a red pig on it and knock. When the door opens, provide the correct password and you will be let inside.

Upon entering, be sure to say hello to the owner’s adorable side kick, a scruffy mutt named Jack who staff members refer to as the manager.

Once your eyes adjust to the low light, Fat Charlie offers guests a haven for a chill night out. The drinks menu includes all the usual suspects, but I’d skip the Negroni in favor of an innovative cocktail like No Rules. It blends cognac, berries, balsamic vinegar and mascarpone cream. After consuming one, you might want to skip dessert.

In addition to being a cool hangout, Fat Charlie hosts mixology classes for those looking to level up their cocktail game.

Calle Manuel López Cotilla 1940, Colonia Americana. No entry without the password. More information via Facebook.

Nomu

Nomu is a gorgeous, cozy, candlelit bar hiding in plain sight. You enter from inside a sleek Japanese restaurant called Honne via an unmarked door next to the sushi bar.

While dining at Honne, I didn’t even notice the door until someone exited through it. Its black tile façade matches the wall perfectly, rendering it invisible.

Nomu’s vibe is low-key and sophisticated, making it the perfect spot for a special date, secret rendezvous, or conversation with an old friend.

Their drinks menu features various concoctions with tequila, mezcal and raicilla, all derived from the agave plant. It’s also a great spot for fans of Japanese sake and whiskey. Like the décor and drinks, service at Nomu is also top-shelf.

While this upscale neighborhood isn’t popular with out-of-towners or expats, Nomu is a great option if you find yourself on the west side of Guadalajara for dinner or a concert at the 3 de Marzo stadium.

Avenida Naciones Unidas 4839, Int. 103, Jardines Universidad. No password or reservation required. More information via Instagram.

After discovering that life in Mexico was a lot more fun than working in corporate America, Dawn Stoner moved to Guadalajara in 2022, where she lives with her husband, two cats and Tapatío rescue dog. Her blog livewellmexico.com helps expats live their best life south of the border.