Where to drink good wine in the heart of tequila country

Jalisco is famous as the birthplace of tequila, and while there’s no denying Guadalajara consumes a lot of agave spirits, that doesn’t mean wine drinkers in the heart of the Bajío are out of luck.

Though Guadalajara still lacks the thriving wine bar scene of Mexico City, a new wave of bottle shops and bars have opened in the past two years. It seems like wine culture may at last be taking root here.

What makes a great wine bar?

In my book it’s someplace that’s all about the grape. A great wine bar isn’t a bar selling wine alongside a cocktail program; it’s a spot with knowledgeable staff offering wines not found elsewhere, with food meant to be paired with wine in a setting conducive to conversation.

With that in mind, below are my top five places in Guadalajara to enjoy a good glass of wine.

Roothouse

Tucked away on a quiet street in the Colonia Americana, Roothouse has an elegant, low-key ambience. Since its opening in 2023, it has developed a strong following.

The wine list contains both old and new world wines, but skews towards European labels. We enjoyed a light, refreshing Crémant from Loire, a stunning Tuscan red blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Franc and Merlot and a full-bodied Tempranillo from Ribera del Duero.

Roothouse’s food is an ideal complement to its wines: Spanish-inspired tapas, small pizzas and a few large plates. Our pizza was prepared with goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and peppers. I love that they use double-zero flour, which produces a chewy and delicious crust every time.

Indoor tables are generously spaced and low-lit, ideal for quality conversation. Or just relax and sip while you take in lo-fi jazz and trip hop on the sound system. The outdoor, partially covered patio in back is more convivial, with live jazz musicians on weekends.

Juan Ruiz de Alarcón 92, Colonia Americana, Lafayette

El Corcho

I first visited El Corcho, another Colonia Americana staple, about three years ago, not long after relocating to Guadalajara. While I loved its well curated wine list, the ambience felt a bit spartan.

Owner Nahum Camacho decided to spruce things up in early 2025, and the place has a new energy. With tan suede banquettes, soft lighting and a menu overhaul, El Corcho is now a cozy and cool spot worthy of a date night.

The wine list skews European, with a particular affinity for Italian reds from lesser-known regions like Puglia and Campania. Like most other wine bars in town, Mexican wines are oddly overlooked. Perhaps the cosmopolitan young Tapatíos who frequent these spots just feel sexier drinking imports?

Wines rotate regularly, with about two dozen options by the bottle and four to five by the glass. I had a memorable red made from the seldom seen Nero di Troia grape, while my husband quaffed a refreshing rose of Aglianico.

Unlike some wine bars where you leave hungry, El Corcho’s kitchen consistently turns out sophisticated and delicious plates.

Our favorite dishes here are the pan-seared cauliflower with artichoke cream sauce, almonds and parsley; the tomato salad with extra virgin olive oil, pistachios, parmesan, goat cheese and aged grapefruit; and the mussels with pomme fries.

Argentina 15, Colonia Americana

LAVID Cava y Copa

Without a doubt, LAVID is the swankiest wine bar in Guadalajara — and probably all of Jalisco. Its floor-to-ceiling blond wood shelves display fine wines from prestigious vintners, Riedel glassware and a small library’s worth of wine books.

Whenever I visit, I half expect to see Anna Wintour seated at the marble U-shaped bar, sipping champagne. LAVID is a place with serious wines for beautiful people with money to burn.

It can all seem a bit intimidating. But the staff are welcoming and unpretentious, so it’s worth a stop before or after dinner in Andares.

This is your go-to spot for hard-to-find Super Tuscans, Napa Cabernets, Ribera del Duero Tempranillos, and top wines from Valle de Guadalupe. There are coveted bottles from storied wineries like Stag’s Leap, Marchesi Antinori and Viña Tondonia that will cost you a pretty penny, as well as premium pours from their Coravin.

Upstairs, an inviting lounge is the perfect spot for a private soirée. On Thursday nights, a younger, smartly dressed crowd descends to sip and socialize while enjoying live DJ sets.

If you’re short on time, just grab a bottle to go. And don’t miss the tiny tins of caviar! Visit LAVID’s Instagram for information on seasonal flights and upcoming tastings.

Blvd. Puerta de Hierro 5225, Puerta de Hierro, Zapopan

After discovering that life in Mexico was a lot more fun than working in Corporate America, Dawn Stoner moved to Guadalajara in 2022, where she lives with her husband, two cats and Tapatío rescue dog. Her blog livewellmexico.com helps expats live their best life south of the border.