The best Chinese restaurants in Mexico City to celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse

February in Mexico City always has the feel of Rafael Bernal’s noir novels and the aroma of sweet and sour pork and fortune cookies. As always, the Mexican capital goes all out in its celebrations for the Chinese New Year. We celebrate in grand style alongside the community of traditional restaurateurs who have created interesting fusions between their own culinary culture and that which they learned here, in the country we share.

Between dragons, fireworks and little red envelopes, the celebrations of the Year of the Fire Horse are just around the corner this month. So, get your hot-pot belly ready! Here’s our digest of the best Chinese restaurants in Mexico City to celebrate Chinese New Year in 2026.

El Dragón

Nowhere in Mexico City will you find a better Peking duck. As you enter through the Chinese Imperial decorated gates, you can smell the scent of the duck quietly sizzling in the back of the room. As it is their star dish, they hired a person exclusively to take care of the roasted ducks — other than the chef, of course — which are left over the fire for at least 8 hours: it is as if he were a sentinel dedicated to ensuring the perfect lacquer.

The portions are generous, so we highly recommend booking a table for bigger parties. Besides the duck, the wonton soup is excellent, and ordering rice noodles to share is always a great idea.

Where? Hamburgo 97, Juárez, Cuauhtémoc.

Cantón Mexicali (廣東墨西加利)

After a large influx of Chinese immigrants to Mexicali in the northwestern state of Baja California in the early 20th century, a unique — yet fantastic — combination of coastal dishes and Chinese spices emerged in the region. Cantón Mexicali, located on the border between the Condesa and Roma neighborhoods, was also born from this clash of cultures.

Although the portions aren’t as large as in other traditional Chinese restaurants, it’s always worth sharing. The three-mushroom spring rolls served with oyster fried rice transport you straight to the Canton region in southern China, where dishes are steamed and not as spicy as in other parts of the country.

Where? Av. Álvaro Obregón 264, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc.

Dong Zi Gongfu Te

Also referred to simply as “Hong Kong” among Colonia Narvarte dwellers, this is Mexico City’s dim sum sweetheart. As happens in several Chinese places in the neighborhood, the menu is written in Mandarin, and you often must ask for suggestions from the waiter. However! You can spot a fine Chinese restaurant when all its customers are, well, Chinese. When you dine at Dong Zi Gongfu Te, you seldom hear any Spanish. Or any Western language whatsoever.

Their sweet and sour chicken is simply spectacular, always with a side of wonderful fried rice with vegetables. If you’d like to try their specialized dim sum buffet, remember it’s a weekend special, and always try to arrive before noon. The service ends at 2:30 p.m. (officially, at least — diners usually gobble up everything before 1 p.m.). Also, please note that the restaurant does not accept credit card payments, so it’s best to bring cash or be prepared to make a bank transfer.

Where? Dr. José María Vértiz 692, Narvarte Poniente, Benito Juárez.

Hong King

And last, but certainly not least, we must make an honorable mention to this historic jewel in the heart of Mexico City’s Chinatown. The walls of this place hold the echoes of the first Chinese migration to Mexico City, back in the 1930s. Established in the 1960s, Hong King restaurant has established itself as a symbol of traditional Chinese food in the capital.

And how could it not? The founders came from the Canton region directly to Mexico City’s Chinatown to build a business that has been in the market for over 60 years now. With over 160 classic Chinese dishes, the food here tastes of tradition and the tireless work of generations who have passed the recipes from hand to hand. Although the place is famous for its Peking duck, don’t miss the Kung Pao chicken or the dumplings.

Where? Callejón Dolores 25 A, Centro Histórico, Cuauhtémoc.

Andrea Fischer contributes to the features desk at Mexico News Daily. She has edited and written for National Geographic en Español and Muy Interesante México, and continues to be an advocate for anything that screams science. Or yoga. Or both.