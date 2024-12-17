What Mexicans do to cure their hangovers — A comprehensive guide for foreigners

If you’ve been in Mexico for any amount of time, you’ve no doubt noticed something: Mexicans do not shy away from drinking.

When I first arrived, this was a shock to me, though I knew “in theory” to expect it.

My own family leaned puritanical when it came to any mind-altering substances; drinking, even a little, was never not deviant. There was hardly ever alcohol on the table, and once when I found cigarettes in my mom’s purse, I almost fainted, pearls tightly clutched.

Fast forward to the beginning of my first year in Mexico. I remember staring open-mouthed as the study abroad program director ordered a beer with his lunch. What?! As far as I knew, one beer could get you fall-down drunk and into all sorts of trouble.

Ah, such innocent times. As the year wore on, I loosened up a bit. I started having a little beer at parties, not knowing any better when it came to quality. I loved a good paloma on a night out. I was into wine for a while too when living in Querétaro, where nearby Tequisquiapan was an up-and-coming producer. And straight tequila and mezcal, I’ve loved from the first sips.

But as all of us who are old enough know, learning to “hold our liquor” takes time and practice. After sleeping a few times with one foot on the ground to keep the room from spinning or rushing to the bathroom when our bodies have had enough, most people are incredibly motivated to prevent the sick feelings that come after too much and that can last hours to days.

It speaks to the tastiness and inhibition-shedding qualities of alcohol that we don’t just give it up after a nasty experience, doesn’t it?

Instead, we try to game the system of our body’s response. Is this the part where I need to say that Mexico News Daily does not condone drinking excessively? Well, we don’t, I guess.

Anyway. Because most Mexicans really like to drink and do not have the kinds of puritanical views of it some to the north do, hangover cures are an important aspect of cultural knowledge.

And besides, they can even be an extension of the fun!

So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of Mexico’s favorite remedies.

First, plan ahead

Before you start out on your imbibing, plan what you’re going to drink. If it’s a fancy affair, have some fancy drinks. “Entre más fino, menos cruda,” one friend told me (the fancier it is, the less of a hangover it will cause).

The exception to this, apparently, is red wine, no matter how fancy it is. Most of my friends here have told me that it’s a surefire way to wind up with a hangover the next day.

Mezcal, on the other hand, has a reputation for not causing hangovers at all. I have a feeling that I don’t actually believe that, but honestly I can’t remember, so take from it what you will.

Not mixing the type of alcohol you have in one sitting is also considered a good strategy. If it’s beer, stick to beer; if it’s tequila, stick to tequila. You get the idea.

And finally, drinking lots of water is a good idea all the time, but especially if you’re drinking lots of other stuff as well. I don’t drink a lot personally, but if I have more than one of something I’ll make sure to have a big glass of water in the middle. So far, it’s proven a good strategy.

Shoot, I got carried away and didn’t prepare at all

Well, my friends, you’re not alone. Luckily, plenty of other people have been in your shoes and shared their hard-won lessons. Especially luckily, most of them involve food!

Let’s have a look:

A michelada

Now, if you ask me, curing a hangover with even a little alcohol is not a good idea. But it’s not just beer, and Mexicans really have a lot of faith in it. From this article on the famous michelada: “Apart from the flavor, we argue that Clamato contains electrolytes that can rehydrate us, vitamin C from the lime juice that can strengthen our immune system, antioxidants from the tomato that can help maintain our youthfulness, and the capsaicin from the chili that can help keep us alert. While these claims haven’t been scientifically proven, we feel that our health improves every time we drink it.”



I mean I guess, but I’d still personally classify it as one of the grossest drinks I’ve tried. Bleh.

Suero

Now this, I can get a bit more behind. “Suero” can mean a lot of things, but it’s basically electrolytes. This could be in the form of Gatorade or Powerade, but it could also be a simply “marinero”: mineral water with salt and lime. That’s something I drink anyway because I like it, so I’m going to go ahead and count some free health points for myself.

Alka-Seltzer Boost

I haven’t personally tried this one, but I have a friend who swears by it. When you’re feeling like death, though, anything’s worth a try!

Hearty, spicy food

Through the power of corn and and chiles, you will come back to life! And if you don’t, you’ll at least get some good, sturdy food in your stomach. Chilaquiles are an incredibly popular choice, as is a nice, spicy pozole.

Seafood is also a popular choice, especially if you choose a nice shrimp cocktail, which actually has some of the same ingredients as a michelada. Maybe they’re on to something!

In the end, the best cure might actually be the memory of a past experience. But in case you get caught up and forget, we’ve got your back!

Sarah DeVries is a writer and translator based in Xalapa, Veracruz. She can be reached through her website, https://sarahedevries.substack.com/