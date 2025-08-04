What to cook this August

For me, summer time is all about fresh fruits and delicious salads. Refreshing citrus flavors to make my taste buds sing. We’re lucky in Mexico: Abundant fresh fruit and vegetables are everywhere in August. Here are three delicious things in season, and three delicious summer salads to enjoy!

Sweet corn: Esquites

Mexico and corn go hand in hand, and I’ll take sweet corn anyway I can get it. Steamed with butter, grilled, barbecued, boiled, or on the cob, walking down the street. It’s one of Mexico’s favorite street foods for a reason: it’s delicious! A nice big cup of esquites is hard to resist, so grab a few fresh cobs and enjoy esquites at home!

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh corn kernels (cut off about 4 medium cobs of corn)

1 jalapeño minced

2 garlic cloves minced

¼ cup cotija cheese crumbled (more for garnish)

¼ cup mayonnaise (or sour cream if you prefer)

4 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

Chili powder, to taste

1 teaspoon chili lime seasoning (optional)

1 teaspoon paprika (optional)

½ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the corn, butter, jalapeño and garlic, stirring occasionally for five minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool then cut off the kernels. Add the mayonnaise, or sour cream, cotija cheese, lime, cilantro and salt. Mix thoroughly and add the chili powder to taste plus any other optional ingredients. Garnish with a wedge of lime and sprinkle of cotija cheese. Serve immediately.

Ejotes: Green Bean Salad with Feta

It was love at first bite the first time I made this recipe. Hands down, this is my favorite way to eat green beans. It’s the perfect recipe because it’s quick, super easy to make and bursting with flavor. Now, when I see gorgeous fresh green beans, I always grab them and make this recipe. It’s just as good the next day!

Ingredients

350g green beans

1 red onion, finely chopped

3-4 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

2 radishes, sliced or diced

75 g feta

1 tsp fresh oregano (or ½ tsp dried)

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

80 ml olive oil

Cherry tomatoes halved, chopped pepper (optional to serve)

Instructions:

Steam the green beans for 5 minutes Add beans, onion, radish, and cilantro in a bowl and sprinkle with the feta. Whisk olive oil and red wine vinegar together and pour over. Mix well and serve.

Cucumber: Refreshing cucumber Margaritas

I don’t know about you, but I love the variety of cucumbers available during summer. I can get four different types where I live! But July’s rains have finally come, so it’s time to make the most of the last days of summer. What better way than with a nice cold cucumber margarita?

With only five ingredients and taking only five minutes to make, it’s the perfect end to those hot summer days. This recipe serves five.

Ingredients

2 cucumbers, peeled and chopped

2 ½ ounces tequila of choice (¼ cup + 1 tbsp)

2 ½ ounces triple sec (¼ cup + 1 tbsp)

2 ½ ounces freshly squeezed lime juice, (¼ cup + 1 tbsp) 2-3 limes

2 tablespoons agave

Lime wedges, for rimming

Salt for rimming

Ice cubes, for serving

Fresh mint or jalapeño (optional)

Instructions

Pureé cucumbers in a large blender until smooth. Pour through a fine mesh strainer and into a bowl to separate the pulp and the juice. Put the cucumber juice, tequila, triple sec, lime juice and agave nectar in the pitcher. Stir to combine. Taste and add more agave if you like it a little sweeter. Grab your glasses and run a lime wedge around the rim of each glass. Turn upside down and dip the rim in salt then fill each glass halfway with ice. Pour the cucumber margarita into the prepared glass and serve. Add a couple of cucumber slices for garnish if desired. Freshen your Margaritaby adding fresh mint to taste, or spice it up by pressing a couple of slices of jalapeño with the back of a spoon to release its oil for a nice kick.

Bel Woodhouse, Mexico Correspondent for International Living, is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with more than 500 articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Having lived in the Mexican Caribbean for over seven years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.