Would you eat ceviche ice cream?

Living in the Riviera Maya, I see a lot of ceviche. It’s everywhere. Even my neighbor’s son just started a ceviche business — along with the couple of hundred other places you can get ceviche in Cozumel.

So imagine my surprise when I was exploring the central highlands on a trip to Querétaro and Guanajuato and saw ceviche ice cream.

Whaaaaat?!! My brain tried to picture it. Citrusy, seafoody, cilantro-y ice cream? Nope, couldn’t picture it. But the lady next to me at the ice cream stand tried it and said it was “maravilloso” (marvelous). So it got me thinking.

Hmmm … am I missing out?

Along with other unique ice cream flavors like shrimp, michelada and mole, there were also the sweets like lavender, avocado, and angel’s kisses.

I’d never heard of this before and was fascinated. Guanajuato surprised me with its delicious and unique gastronomical delights. I say unique because I’ve never seen or had some of these things before. Which, being a bit of a foodie, is saying something.

I’m normally the first one with my hand up to try something new. And Guanajuato delighted not only my explorer’s heart, but my adventurous taste buds as well. So ceviche ice cream was just the start.

Guanajuato’s delightful foodie surprises

Venturing out on my first morning in Guanajuato, I was delighted by another foodie surprise. Homemade blueberry cheesecake by a local family. Their smiling daughter was in a local park and asked if I’d like “the best vegan cheesecake ever.”



Now, I admit I was curious. And always up for something new, I grabbed a slice. After all, one of my dearest friends is gluten intolerant, so I’m always on the lookout for something that may be amazing for her.

And it was. It was very tasty indeed. Especially since I’d never actually had a sugar-free, lactose-free, gluten-free dessert before. But standing in that park, we giggled at my reaction to a very tasty treat that ended up being my breakfast.

She gave a big thumbs-up as we laughed when I told her this. I mean, if it’s gluten-free, lactose-free and sugar-free, it can’t be that bad, right?

Not like the three little pigs.

The little pigs

Not what you think. These little piggies, bollos preñaos, are adorable stuffed pastries. Shaped into cute little pig faces, it was love at first bite. Fantastic for my taste buds, bad for my waistline. They were my obsession the whole time I was in Guanajuato.

My father almost dropped the phone one night when I said, “Dad, I’ve been eating the cutest little piggies.” See, I’ve been a vegetarian for over a decade, so I swear he was in shock and stopped breathing until I explained what they were. Sorry, Dad!

Stuffed with savory or sweet fillings, I was eating these delicious little pigs every day! My favorite savory was the mushroom. My favorite sweets were … well … umm … all of them! I’m embarrassed to say it, but if I had to choose, it would either be the zarzamora con queso (blackberry and cheese) or the até de membrillo con queso crema (quince paste with cream cheese).

I know, I know: My waistline will never be the same, but in my defense, they were heaven. And rich. It is a very decadent thing, a blackberry cheese piggy. And quince paste with cream cheese is one of my all-time favorite things ever, so for my palate, they were irresistible.

And at US $1 each, I couldn’t resist!

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over 7 years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.