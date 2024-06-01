Retrospective: Japan on Mexico News Daily

To wrap up the “Global Mexico: Japan in Focus” week at Mexico News Daily, we’ve compiled a selection of previously published stories that are related to Japan and Mexico.

They are presented below in the order they were published.

A fun food moment with the Japanese ambassador

How nearshoring can bring increased Japanese investment in Mexico

How a Japanese royal gardener changed Mexico City’s spring landscape forever

A profile on a Japanese Buddhist minister in Mexico City

Meet a Japanese artist inspired by Oaxaca’s textile traditions

Get deeper into the history of the Japanese immigrant behind this Mexican snack

This Japanese artist captures life in the highlands of Chiapas

Don’t forget to check out all the “Japan in Focus” articles Mexico News Daily published this week. And if you missed them, take a look back at our previous Global Mexico series on Australia, India and the United Kingdom.