Retrospective: Japan on Mexico News Daily

Kate Bohné
Jacaranda blossoms on Reforma avenue
Explore the ties between Japan and Mexico in this retrospective of articles published on Mexico News Daily. (Cuartoscuro)

To wrap up the “Global Mexico: Japan in Focus” week at Mexico News Daily, we’ve compiled a selection of previously published stories that are related to Japan and Mexico.

They are presented below in the order they were published.

A fun food moment with the Japanese ambassador

Got 1 min? Japanese ambassador hands out tamales in Mexico City

How nearshoring can bring increased Japanese investment in Mexico

Japanese investment in Mexico predicted to expand in 2024

How a Japanese royal gardener changed Mexico City’s spring landscape forever

Tatsugoro Matsumoto, the man who colored Mexico City purple

A profile on a Japanese Buddhist minister in Mexico City

From businessman to Buddhist minister: meet Kochi Todaka

Meet a Japanese artist inspired by Oaxaca’s textile traditions

Japan, art, fashion combine to support the Isthmus of Tehuantepec

Get deeper into the history of the Japanese immigrant behind this Mexican snack

Is there anything Japanese about Mexico’s popular Japanese peanuts?

This Japanese artist captures life in the highlands of Chiapas

Chiapas through the eyes of Akio Hanafuji, who came to paint and never left

Don’t forget to check out all the “Japan in Focus” articles Mexico News Daily published this week. And if you missed them, take a look back at our previous Global Mexico series on Australia, India and the United Kingdom.

