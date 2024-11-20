El Tri comes back: 4-0 blowout sends Honduras packing, Mexico advances to semifinals

Raúl Jiménez, Henry Martín and Jorge Sánchez led Mexico to a 4-0 win over Honduras, and El Tri’s 4-2 aggregate victory clinched the team a spot in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

The win also earned Mexico an invitation to next year’s Concacaf Gold Cup tournament.

In sharp contrast to its sluggish performance in Friday’s first leg of the quarterfinals in Honduras, El Tri — with eight new faces in the starting line-up — looked crisp from the outset. Skipper Edson Álvarez clanged a shot off the crossbar from 30 meters out just 90 seconds into the match.

Mexico patiently pushed forward against a Central American side that was content to sit back and wait for opportunities on the counter.

As halftime approached, Mexico began pressing the attack. Defender Jesús Orozco dribbled to the edge of the box before zipping a low cross behind the defense. Shaking free of his man at the back post, Jiménez got his right foot up in time to knock the pass into the net.

El Tri continued to dominate the match (Mexico enjoyed 79% possession and outshot Honduras 27 to 9), finally evening up the aggregate score in minute 72. A corner kick skimmed off Jiménez’s head at the near post and substitute Henry Martín redirected the ball inside the far post to make it 2-0.

Ten minutes later, another sub, Jorge Sánchez missed a golden opportunity to score the series-winning goal, whiffing on a cross from Jesús Gallardo. The 31,000 fans inside Toluca’s Estadio Nemesio Díez gasped, confronted with the notion that the game might be forced into overtime.

Moments later, however, Sánchez earned redemption. Muscling aside a defender, the wingback chested down a centering pass from Alexis Vega, turned toward goal and blasted the net from close range.

Martín added his second goal in stoppage time, converting a penalty kick to close out the scoring.

In addition to the goal-scorers, midfielder Luis Romo and netminder Luis Malagón were major contributors to Mexico’s victory. Romo led El Tri in line-breaking passes, while Malagón made two huge saves, including one in minute 17 when the game was still scoreless.

Concacaf hands Honduras one-game ban

The Honduras Football Federation was given a one-match ban and an unspecified fine by Concacaf following the incident in which Mexico coach Javier Aguirre was struck by a beer can during Friday’s game in San Pedro Sula.

A separate investigation has been opened regarding Aguirre’s conduct, which Honduras officials blamed for inciting the fans.

With reports from Los Angeles Times, CBS Sports, ESPN and Marca América