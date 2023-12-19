Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Got 1 min? Mexican Open confirms return to Acapulco for 2024 tournament

The venue of the Mexican Men's Tennis Open is currently being rebuilt to be able to host the 2024 tournament in late February. (@LaPresse_Sports/X)

Despite the extensive damage caused to the Arena GNP Seguros stadium in Acapulco by Hurricane Otis organizers have confirmed that the 2024 Mexican Open men’s tennis tournament will be held there. 

“With great enthusiasm and optimism, we are pleased to announce that the Telcel Mexican Open presented by HSBC will take place in Acapulco from February 24 to March 2, 2024,” the event organizer Mextenis said in a statement.

Damage to Arena GNP stadium in Acapulco
Hurricane Otis caused severe damage to the GNP Arena in Acapulco. (Cuartoscuro)

The organizers have also invited Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal to join the tournament. “We’ll always have a place for Rafa, if he decides to come,” Mextenis Director Álvaro Falla said. Nadal won the Mexican Open in 2022 but did not return to play in this year’s tournament, which was won by Australian Alex de Miñaur. 

The Category 5 storm destroyed the tennis courts and caused structural damage when it made landfall on Oct. 25, also causing the roof to collapse.  Despite the significant reconstruction required, event organizers have assured that they will be ready to host the tournament. 

“[This] is a process of reconstruction, but also of healing; there are scars from the wounds, but we are going to offer the same experiences,” Falla said. 

In their statement, the organizers emphasized that the tournament celebrates tennis and the broader camaraderie among Mexicans as they rebuild in the hurricane’s aftermath. 

“We express our recognition and gratitude to the great work and support of the people of Guerrero, to the public that has purchased tickets, to all our sponsors for their continued support, and to… the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP),” Falla said. 

Not only is the GNP Arena a venue for tennis tournaments, but it also hosts other large-scale events, including concerts. The venue had planned to host two concerts by pop superstar Luis Miguel and one by the Mexican group Ha-Ash, but they were canceled due to the schedule of reconstruction.

With reports from Record, Infobae and Forbes México

