Got 1 min? National Baseball Player Day added to Mexico’s calendar

Mexico's Senate approved three new official days commemorating sports. (lopezobrador.org.mx)

Fans of “beisbol” can look forward to next Feb. 20, recently designated as National Baseball Player Day in Mexico.

This week, the Senate approved three new official dates commemorating sports: National Baseball Player Day (Feb. 20), National Day of Sports Journalists (Feb. 22) and National Day of the Female Soccer Player (Aug. 15).

AMLO morning press conference on Monday
The president is a big baseball fan. (Gob MX)

Promoted by Morena and Green Party (PVEM) senators, the proposal to establish the new dates was approved with 75 votes in favor. 

The “Día Nacional de las y los Beisbolistas,” or National Baseball Player Day, honors Mexican baseball players who have made history and “in addition, it will cultivate future athletes,” said Senator Ovidio Salvador Peralta. 

Baseball is popular in Mexico, and is known to be President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s favorite sport.

The “National Day of the Female Soccer Player” was presented by Cristóbal Arias Solís, a Morena party member, with the purpose of “recognizing this group of Mexican sportswomen [who] contribute in a social, political and economic way to the empowerment of [all] women.”

Mexico’s women’s soccer team pulled off a historic 2-0 victory over the United States in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup on Monday night. (CONCACAF)

Meanwhile, the “National Day of Sports Journalists” was promoted by Ricardo Velázquez Meza to recognize the work of news professionals who specialize in sports.

The creation of a National Day of the Female Soccer Player (Aug. 15) comes just days after Mexico’s women’s soccer team defeated the United States in the W Gold Cup tournament in Los Angeles. 

In addition to the three new days recognizing sports and athletes, the Senate also decreed a “National Youth Volunteer Week.” Promoted by Green Party Senator Israel Zamora Guzmán, the week seeks to give recognition to young people who volunteer in response to emergencies.

With reports from Expansión

