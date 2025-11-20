Thursday, November 20, 2025
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoLifestyleNorthern Border Zone

Guadalajara and Monterrey will host playoff games to determine the remaining World Cup teams 

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Estadio Akron in Guadalajara
Estadio Akron, Guadalajara's jewel of a soccer venue, will not only be the site of World Cup matches in the summer, but it will also host two World Cup qualifying tournament games in March. (@EstadioAKRON/on X)

Guadalajara and Monterrey will get a head start on next summer’s World Cup excitement when they play host to the FIFA interconfederation playoff series in March.

The playoff will feature six national sides from five soccer confederations battling for two spots in the 48-team World Cup field.

Estadio BBVA

One of the two host venues for the World Cup qualifying tournament in March, Estadio BBVA, in the Guadalupe municipality of the greater Monterrey area, offers soccer fans a view of the noble Cerro de la Silla. (@la_okocha/X)

Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron and Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA will stage the qualification tournament — which will begin on March 23 — with each stadium hosting two matches.

“These iconic stadiums are the perfect stages for what promises to be a thrilling event filled with passion, drama and excitement,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.

Forty-two World Cup spots have been filled after qualifying rounds in the six confederations concluded this week. Whereas the European confederation (UEFA) will hold its own World Cup playoff with 16 teams squaring off for four additional berths, the other five confederations will have a chance to secure an extra spot in the interconfederation playoff.

The six nations that will compete in Mexico are Iraq (Asian Football Confederation), Congo (Confederation of African Football), Jamaica (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, or Concacaf), Suriname (Concacaf), Bolivia (South American Football Confederation) and New Caledonia (Oceania Football Confederation). 

As the host confederation, Concacaf was granted an extra team in the playoff. 

The match schedule — arranged via a blind draw held Thursday in Zurich — pits New Caledonia vs. Jamaica, with the winner facing Congo (ranked No. 56 in the FIFA World Rankings) for one World Cup spot. The other bracket has Bolivia facing Suriname, with the winner advancing to a meeting with Iraq (ranked No. 58) for the other spot.

It has yet to be decided which games will take place at which of the two sites.

After the draw, ESPN predicted that Congo and Bolivia will emerge as winners

Estadio Akron and Estadio BBVA will each host games at next year’s World Cup. The former will be the site of  four group-stage matches, while the latter will play host to three group games and a round-of-32 match.

The third venue for World Cup matches in Mexico — Mexico City’s Estadio Banorte — is undergoing renovations that are expected to be completed in March 2026. 

The historically significant stadium — host to the inaugural World Cup matches in 1970 and 1986 when it was still called Estadio Azteca — has been designated to host the inaugural match of the 2026 World Cup. It will celebrate its reopening with a friendly match between the Mexican national team and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.   

With reports from The Associated Press, SB Nation and The Sporting News

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A detained man wearing a hoodie stands next to two uniformed SSPC agents.

Security Ministry arrests alleged mastermind behind killing of Michoacán anti-crime crusader

MND Staff - 0
Officials continue to investigate the assassination of Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo, who gained national recognition for taking on organized crime.
Guadalajara

More than an urban legend: The secret tunnels beneath Guadalajara

John Pint - 2
Beginning in the 18th century, a series of underground aqueducts were built by a Franciscan friar to supply Guadalajuara with water. Yes, many still exist. But be careful if you decide to explore them.
sign on beach

Navy removes signs claiming a Mexican beach is US territory

MND Staff - 4
The signs, with text in English and Spanish, claimed that the zone was a U.S. National Defense Area and that anyone found there would be detained and searched.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC