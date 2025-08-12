Maluma stops his Mexico City show to scold a fan for bringing her baby 

Colombian urban-pop star Maluma halted one of his three recent concerts in Mexico City to admonish a mother for bringing her 1-year-old baby to the show without any hearing protection — sparking a wave of social media debate over parental responsibility at live events.

The incident took place Friday night during Maluma’s “+Pretty +Dirty World Tour” at the Palacio de los Deportes where, in front of 15,000 fans, he spotted a woman in the crowd holding a baby.

Me quito el sombrero ante la evolución de algunos artistas@maluma pic.twitter.com/ddsT45kV9L — El Hipnotista (@Masyebra) August 10, 2025

The 31-year-old Maluma — himself a first-time father since the birth of daughter Paris Londoño Gómez 17 months ago — paused the music and addressed her directly.

“With all due love and the utmost respect — and I’m now a father — do you think it’s a good idea to bring a 1-year-old baby to a concert where the decibels are puta mierda high and the sound is incredibly loud?”

As Maluma spoke, many in the crowd started to boo what they took as a judgmental attitude.

Then he continued, “I’d like to know what he’s doing here. Next time protect his ears or something” — appearing to win the crowd back when talking about the child’s welfare.

“It’s an act of irresponsibility by you,” he added. “You’re swaying him as if he were a toy. That boy does not want to be here.”

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis, is known for a reggaeton style that blends rhythmic Latin sounds with romantic (sometimes violent) lyrics.

A major figure in Latin music for more than a decade, he has done collaborations with the likes of Shakira and Ricky Martin and is known for hits such as “Borró cassette,” “Hawái” and “Felices los 4.”

He has been nominated for 18 Latin Grammy Awards, with one win, for best contemporary pop vocal album with “F.A.M.E.” in 2018.

His Wednesday, Friday and Saturday concerts in Mexico City were his first in the country in three years.

“Mexico, I missed you like an hijo de puta,” he told the crowd. “The country that saw me grow up, along with Colombia, is definitely Mexico. You guys have been with me for more than 14 years.”

He also has shows this week in Monterrey on Wednesday and in Zapopan (adjacent to Guadalajara) on Friday and Saturday.

After his words to the mother last week, videos of the exchange went viral across social media, with many users praising the artist’s concern and others arguing that the mother might not have had childcare options or was unaware of the risks.

Pediatrician Sophie J. Balk explains on HealthyChildren.org website that concerts, fireworks, sporting events and other “loud noise can damage a child’s hearing.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine adds, “A typical conversation is usually around 60 decibels. Regular exposure to noises above 85 decibels can cause hearing loss.”

Johns Hopkins and other experts warn that concerts and similar live events can easily surpass 95dB, sometimes reaching up to 110 or even 120dB.

With reports from El Financiero, Sopitas, NBC News, Infobae and Quién