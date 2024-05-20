Mexican surfer Patricia Ornelas goes viral riding the waves in a traditional huipil

Mexican surfer Patricia Ornelas went viral on social media for surfing in a huipil, a traditional blouse or dress worn by Indigenous women in parts of Mexico.

A native of Guerrero on Mexico’s Pacific coast, Ornelas shared a video of herself surfing with an embroidered shirt and a purple skirt.

With over 4 million views on social media platform TikTok, more than 400,000 likes and over 4,200 comments, Ornelas’ video has gone viral.

“Being Mexican makes me proud and makes me feel very privileged to have been born in these lands,” Ornelas wrote in the video’s caption, adding that she represents her culture “with great pride and love” as a passionate surfer. Indeed, most of Ornelas’ videos on her social media accounts feature her surfing. Other videos also show her young daughter Leah following in her footsteps.

However, her use of the traditional huipil is not the first time the Mexican surfer has honored culture through her favorite sport. In November, she dressed up as La Catrina to celebrate Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead. Wearing a black bodysuit with a white skeleton print and an elaborate headband with flowers, Ornelas is seen skillfully surfing the waves.

Patty Ornelas, a “pearl of the sea”

Ornelas shared that the video is part of a project that started in the Philippines called “Pearls of the Sea,” a portrait series by by artist Archie Geotina.

While she didn’t give further details about the project, we did a bit of research to find out more.

“Pearls started in a daydream inspired by women, our culture and our relationship with mother nature as we dance and play on her ocean’s faces,” the project’s website reads. “We are born of stardust and molded by the sea.”

Geotina’s project features portraits of women from around the world surfing in traditional clothes. Released in 2021 in the Philippines, it invites viewers to “immerse themselves in the strength, beauty and fierceness of women.”

Recently, other Mexican women have also gone viral for practicing sports in their traditional clothes, like the Mexican Rarámuri runners or the Yucatán’s women’s softball team.

With reports from Latinus