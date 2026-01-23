Friday, January 23, 2026
World Cup warm-up vs. Panama ends with an awkward win for Mexico

Kevin Galván (16) of Panama takes on Mexico's Richard Ledezma (number 27) and Marcel Ruiz (14)
Mexico's Richard Ledezma (27) and Marcel Ruiz (14) move past Panama's Kevin Galván during Thursday's 1-0 victory over Panama in a pre-World Cup friendly match. (Mexico National Team)

A makeshift Team Mexico line-up escaped Panama’s Rommel Fernández Stadium with a fluky 1-0 victory, presenting coach Javier Aguirre his first win since July.

A stoppage-time own-goal by Panamanian defender Richard Peralta was all El Tri was able to muster, taking some of the sting out of 90 minutes of frustration.

Mexico dominated possession (72%), but managed only nine shots, just three of which were on target (not including the winning goal, which was the result of a deflected centering pass) in what can best be described as an insipid display of attacking football. 

As this is not an official FIFA break, club teams are not required to release their players to the national team, so El Tri was playing with a lot of new faces. Aguirre took advantage to look at prospects — including the two former U.S. players whose switch to Mexico was approved this week. 

The two converts — Richard Ledezma and Brian Gutiérrez — both started and both impressed. 

Ledezma, a right back, should earn an extended look in upcoming training camps as he showed tremendous two-way talent while playing the entire match. 

Gutiérrez, a lanky midfielder, looked sharp in winning back possession and nearly curled in a free kick from 26 meters, but had trouble connecting with the attack. 

Aguirre is using Thursday’s game and Sunday’s friendly in Bolivia to evaluate players as he continues to shape his 26-man roster for the upcoming World Cup. Mexico’s opener against South Africa is just 140 days away.

Of interest to Mexico fans was the performance of striker Armando González, who looked dangerous during his 23 minutes on the pitch. González — the reigning Liga MX scoring champ at just 22 years of age — gave Panama defenders fits, nearly scoring in minute 90 with an acrobatic header.

Two minutes later, González drifted wide left of the goalie box, then slipped a pass between two defenders to Alexis Gutiérrez at the top of the box. Gutiérrez one-timed a through ball into the box to Jesús Gallardo and Gallardo’s cross for Charlie Fernández ricocheted off the unfortunate Peralta’s leg and into the net.

Two other newcomers — midfielder Obed Vargas and defender Eduardo Águila — showed promise. Vargas, like Ledezma and Gutiérrez, switched allegiance from the U.S. back in 2024 and this was his third appearance wearing a Mexico shirt. For Águila, Thursday’s match was his first game for El Tri.

With reports from ESPN, Record and Milenio

