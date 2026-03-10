What to cook this March

I love my warming winter soups or a good pot of chili as much as the next girl. But as we start transitioning into warmer spring weather, I’m excited for lighter meals and salads. Shredded beef salad, jicama fries and slaw, and some delicious Mexican green beans are just the thing to make my tum tum happy.

Jicama

Crunch perfection, jicama was a game-changer for me the first time I tried it. I’ll admit, I was obsessed and tried it a bunch of different ways. Raw, cooked, steamed, fried, baked … you name it. After all that, here are two of my favorites: jicama slaw and jicama fries.

Jicama fries

With five simple ingredients, it’s a quick and easy meal. Just peel, season and pop them in the oven and walk away.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of olive oil

2 medium-sized jicama, peeled and cut into even-sized fries

⅓ cup of water

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

Instructions:



Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 Celsius). Line two baking trays with parchment paper.

Place cut jicama fries in a microwavable bowl, add water and cover. Cook in the microwave for ten minutes.

Once cooked, drain (be careful, it will be very hot) and pat dry with a paper towel. Once dry, add the olive oil and spices, season with salt and toss to coat the fries. Place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets and pop them in the oven.

Cook for 35-40 minutes until golden.

Serve with your sauce of choice.

Jicama-cilantro slaw

This slaw is one of my favorite salads and one of the best ways to eat jicama. Sometimes I add chickpeas for extra protein to beef up the slaw.

Ingredients:

2 cups of shredded cabbage

½ cup peeled and ¼ inch thinly-sliced jicama

½ cup fresh cilantro , chopped

Juice of 1 lime

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

Instructions:

Add all the ingredients to a large bowl. Toss with the lime juice and spices, adding salt and pepper to taste.

Serve as a side or main meal.

Green beans

The best thing about these green beans is that they are ready in 20 minutes and packed with flavor. Add some serrano chili for more kick or chorizo to make a meatier meal. Either way, it’s a crowd pleaser and enjoyed at many a Mexican table.

Mexican green beans

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil (or oil of choice)

½ pound of green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

2 tomatoes diced

1/4 white onion, finely diced

1 jalapeño

1 clove of garlic, finely diced

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon oregano

¼ bunch of fresh cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the cut green beans and reduce the heat to a simmer for about 4 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the tomatoes and cook for a couple of minutes, then add the jalapeño, onion, garlic and spices. Cooking until a thick paste has formed (about 5 minutes).

Stir in the green beans, then the chopped cilantro.

Serve and enjoy.

Lettuce

This shredded beef salad is a hit and a great way to enjoy fresh, crunchy lettuce. A Mexican friend of mine loves this salad: salpicón de res. A shredded beef salad bursting with flavor and great for a light meal, packed for lunches, or as a side.

Shredded beef salad

½ pound beef of choice, cooked with ½ an onion, a bay leaf and 2 cloves of garlic until very tender

3 cups of romaine lettuce, finely sliced

4 radishes, finely sliced

1 large tomato

1 avocado, peeled, halved and sliced

8 pimiento-stuffed green olives, sliced

For the dressing

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon white vinegar (or vinegar of choice)

½ teaspoon oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Cook the meat until very tender and shred with two large forks.

Make the dressing by adding olive oil, vinegar and crushed oregano leaves into a small bowl, whisking and adding salt and pepper to taste. Put aside until time to serve.

In a large bowl, combine shredded beef, lettuce, radish, onion and tomato. Gently stir to combine and transfer to a large serving plate.

Top with avocado slices, then drizzle with dressing.

Enjoy with corn tortillas.

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over seven years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.