Mexico’s first music festival with an all-female lineup is a hit

In a historic celebration of female empowerment, the Hera HSBC Festival transformed the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack in Mexico City into a paradise of musical energy and good vibes last weekend.

The first festival in Mexico to feature a lineup of exclusively female artists from Latin America and beyond drew a spirited crowd of over 48,000 on Saturday night.

Organized by women and aimed to highlight gender inequality within the music industry — and coinciding with the forthcoming inauguration of Mexico’s first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum — the festival featured three stages and extensive seating arrangements to accommodate the large crowd.

There were also dedicated spaces for art installations, panel discussions and interactive experiences, all designed to create an immersive atmosphere celebrating women in the arts. Information booths provided resources for those interested in advocating for equal opportunities and supporting female artists.

The singer Ximena Sariñana, one of the festival’s co-creators, expressed her gratitude, saying,

“Thank you all for coming, for being part of this unique and historic moment!”

The powerhouse lineup included American artists such as Kesha, Demi Lovato and Cuban-born Camila Cabello, prominent Mexican performers such as Sariñana, Ely Guerra and Hello Seahorse, and Latin stars such as Bomba Estéreo from Colombia and Daniela Spalla from Argentina.

The festival is named after Hera, queen of the gods from Greek mythology and goddess of marriage, women and childbirth.

One of the festival highlights was Lovato’s powerful rendition of “Confident,” marking her return to Mexico after seven years.

“It feels so good to be back,” said the 32-year-old pop star who has become a symbol of female empowerment. “Thank you for being by my side during the hardest years of my life.”

Similarly, Kesha made her first appearance in Mexico in 10 years. She walked onto the stage drinking a Corona beer and was showered with Dr. Simi dolls — in addition to actual rain showers. (Tossing the Farmacias Similares mascot onto the stage has become a tradition at concerts in Mexico.)

“What’s up, Mexico City?” she said. “Anybody else feeling especially free this afternoon?” she added, eliciting screams from her fans.

Bomba Estéreo closed the festival with their vibrant blend of cumbia, reggaeton and electro-pop.

¡Lxs queremos escuchar!

Hemos leído muchos comentarios sobre nuestra primera edición y queremos seguir mejorando para ustedes. 🪩✨ Respondan nuestra encuesta y cuéntennos todo: https://t.co/pGz5WIK3gf pic.twitter.com/2WjhbmTmJT — Festival Hera HSBC (@FestHeraHSBC) August 26, 2024

“Tonight is very special,” vocalist Li Saumet told the audience. “We are here gathered for something that is missing on this planet — feminine energy, balance, creation, intuition, life.”

Linda Perry, the lead singer and primary songwriter of the former group 4 Non Blondes also performed at the concert, which was held in the fourth turn of the huge automobile race track in Mexico City. The festival’s atmosphere was one of inclusivity and celebration, and the crowd was a diverse mix of families and fans of all ages. According to ticket sales data, women purchased 51% of the tickets, with men accounting for 49%.

Ivan Huerta, a 28-year-old attendee, expressed his appreciation for the all-female lineup, telling the Associated Press, “I love it. As part of the LGBT community, I feel more comfortable here. It’s amazing that there’s a festival for [women] and for everyone.”

With reports from Proceso, Excelsior, Associated Press and Los Angeles Times