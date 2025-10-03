NFL returning to Mexico City for first time since 2022

Mexico City will host its sixth regular-season National Football League game next year, a widely anticipated announcement that was confirmed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday.

“We’ll be back in Mexico City next year, which we’re thrilled about,” Goodell said during his appearance at the Leaders in Sport conference in London.

Details about the game — date, teams and broadcast information — will be announced early next year.

The NFL has held five previous regular-season American football matchups in Mexico City across the past two decades, including the historic Oct. 2, 2005, game — the first NFL regular-season contest played outside the United States.

Since that landmark game at Estadio Azteca, 55 NFL games have taken place outside the United States, including seven this season — six in Europe and one in Brazil.

The last game Estadio Azteca hosted came on Nov. 21, 2022, when the San Francisco 49ers routed the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday Night Football.

The stadium was removed from international series rotation after that contest to undertake renovations ahead of next year’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States

Mexico City officials say the refurbished stadium — including revamped player facilities, new hospitality areas and a name change to Estadio Banorte — will be ready early next year, following the multi-year overhaul required to meet FIFA standards.

Sometimes still affectionately known as “El Coloso de Santa Úrsula,” Estadio Banorte is poised to become the first stadium to host three World Cups (Mexico staged the 1970 and 1986 tournaments).

Goodell made his comments ahead of this weekend’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

London is hosting three NFL games this season, while Berlin and Madrid are set to host their first-ever NFL contests in November. Dublin hosted its debut NFL game last week as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-21.

The NFL’s international series has been expanding rapidly over the past few years as the league seeks to increase its global footprint.

“In today’s world, we have to be global,” Goodell said last week in Dublin. “Every time we play an international game, fans say they want more. I really, truly believe our game can and will be global.”

Returning to Mexico City was an easy decision as Mexico boasts the most NFL fans outside of the U.S., with more than 23 million fans. Brazil is second with about 20 million.

Here are the results of regular-season NFL games at Estadio Azteca:

Oct. 2, 2005 — Arizona Cardinals, 31, San Francisco 49ers 14

Nov. 21, 2016 — Oakland Raiders 27, Houston Texans 20

Nov. 19, 2017 — New England Patriots 33, Oakland Raiders 8

Nov. 18, 2019 — Kansas City Chiefs 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Nov. 21, 2022 — San Francisco 49ers 38, Arizona Cardinals 10

With reports from Marca, El Financiero and Yahoo Sports