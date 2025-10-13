One doctor’s mission to provide affordable care in Zihuatanejo

Imagine coming to work one day to find your workplace, a medical clinic, empty and completely cleaned out of everything: surgical supplies, hospital beds and medicine. Everything, right down to the toilet paper. This was the sight that greeted Doctor Arena Antonia González Molina one morning at the Clinica El Limón in Colonial El Limón, a poor neighbourhood in Zihuatanejo.

But first, let’s backtrack.

Dr. Molina’s story

Dr. Molina studied medicine at the well-respected Universidad Michoacana de Nicolás, Facultad de Medicina, and graduated in 2015. She did her internship at General Hospital in Zihuatanejo. Eventually, Molina landed a job with the government, which not only paid her bills but also gave her some financial freedom. It was during this time that she met Dr. Roderick Hernandez, who had opened Clinica El Limón along with several others. Molina decided to donate some of her time and expertise to helping those in need, while also using the clinic to treat her own patients. Dr. Serralde, with whom Molina had previously worked, had come to Zihuatanejo as a tourist years ago and fallen in love with the area. Serralde now practises at the clinic once a month and is a world-renowned phlebologist, lymphologist, venous ultrasonographer and podiatric surgeon.

At first, Molina worked at Clinica El Limón on a part-time basis, but it soon became apparent that the clinic was struggling financially, seeing only about 20 clients a month. Still, the sight that greeted Molina that fateful morning, less than a year later, shocked her to the core.

Some staff members fled, while others resigned to pursue more lucrative employment opportunities. Yet, the community’s resilience shone through as they rallied around the clinic, determined to keep it afloat.

A commitment to care

Unwilling to “pack it in,” Molina, with the blessing of founder Dr. Roderick Hernandez and Dr. Serralde, decided to quit her government job and devote her full attention to keeping the clinic operating as the clinic coordinator. Luckily, Dr. Serralde, upon learning of what might have been a robbery, came to the rescue, bringing, among other things, monitors, beds, medicine and other essential supplies. He paid the nurses and cleaning staff, but Molina herself does not take a salary.

With limited experience running a business, Molina reached out to a couple of Canadian friends: Larry Wright, a philanthropist in the area, well known for his work raising funds and awareness for a school located at the garbage dump, and Ray Lenovitch, for advice. The pair suggested a GoFundMe page, and they raised 150,000 pesos, while Lenovitch held a private fundraiser in his home. It was enough to pay off most of the bills and debts and keep the lights on, but barely.

Surmounting challenges big and small

However, money wasn’t the only problem the fledgling organization faced. Many years of neglect and mismanagement had resulted in a major strike against them with the Federal Commission for Protection Against Sanitary Risk (Cofepris). This organization governs all the hospitals and clinics in Mexico. Threatened with closure, Molina and Semalde faced the task of making the necessary changes to bring the clinic up to code. Among the grievances was the clinic’s lack of an agreement with a biological waste collector. There were also many maintenance issues, including cleanliness problems, such as mould on the floors of the surgical floor, and numerous other problems crucial to their future.

Dr. Molina rolled up her sleeves and got to work, along with five nurses, a cleaning lady and a kind neighbour. They scrubbed the clinic from top to bottom, eliminating mold in the surgical department by removing the tiles. Then the team painted and repaired until everything was spotless and functional once more, essentially restructuring the entire clinic from top to bottom.

How the clinic survives

The result was that, except for a couple of minor issues still to be addressed, the clinic is legally up to code and in accordance with medical standards. They ran the clinic for another month, but as patient numbers dwindled, Molina faced the difficult decision to reduce the staff to just herself and one student nurse. Despite the financial restraints, Molina is determined to keep the clinic open to help those in need.

“We have many locals who can’t afford medical care. Even though our fee is on par with everyone else at 500 pesos, some can’t even pay that. Some clients have zero money and could only pay with produce, or a few coins —whatever they could afford. We had one client pay with candy. We will treat them anyway.”

However, Molina now has hope for the future, as the “high season” is soon upon them, and people will be returning to Mexico to escape the cold winters. This influx of patients brings a renewed sense of hope and purpose to the clinic.

“We have many English-speaking clients, mostly expats who appreciate that I speak English,” she said. “And lots of word-of-mouth.”

Patients are impressed

Indeed, patients are effusive in their praise. Richard Black, for example, an expatriate from the United States, had this to say of his experience with Dr. Molina. “Dr Molina is the best! She is very professional, knowledgeable, courteous, efficient, friendly, and her bilingual language skills are much appreciated,” said Black. “Always taking time to explain things about my health issues in a way that I can comprehend! She is helpful far beyond my previous experience with doctors! She is wise beyond her years, and I am lucky and happy to know her.”

Dolores Crowton from Detroit, Michigan, was also laudatory. “Yes, she (Molina) is so wonderful. Being alone in Mexico and elderly … She was like a beacon of light! Never had a doctor so caring.”

Sylvia Otero from Zihuatanejo added, “Dr. Molina has given us excellent medical care. My mother has suffered for many years with varicose ulcers, but Dr. Molina was able to heal her in a very short time. In my case, Dr Molina detected a brain tumor, and thanks to her, I was operated on and now I am completely well. Dr. Molina is a human being who is always willing to help her patients. We are older people, so when necessary, she comes to our home.”

A plan for the future

Dr. Molina told me her commitment to quality care is unwavering. “I assure patients that the clinic’s focus is on providing accurate diagnoses, avoiding unnecessary consultations and prescribing effective medications. The clinic’s independence from any specific pharmacy ensures that its recommended health plans can be trusted.” She added, “We prioritize solving the root of the problem, not just prescribing medication, and we bring in specialists as needed, ensuring comprehensive and effective care.”

As to what the future holds, Molina said, “To become self-sufficient as we treat the people of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo. For me, the clinic is a labour of love. We are gaining an excellent reputation for quality care and want to continue doing that.”

“I can get a job anywhere,” she says. “I have bills to pay, too and right now I could make more money selling tacos on the street. And there is equipment we still need. But I am committed to this clinic.”

When asked how she plans on ensuring the financial sustainability of the clinic in the long term, she said, “We are making some agreements with insurance companies so that they send us more patients to the clinic. And we plan to do more publicity to get the word out that we are open for business.”

Want to support quality healthcare in Zihuatanejo? Clinica Limón’s GoFundMe campaign remains open for those who’d like to contribute.

The writer divides her time between Canada and Zihuatanejo.