Thursday, February 19, 2026
HomeLifestyle
LifestyleMexico City Plus

Confirmed: The San Francisco 49ers will play in Mexico City this year

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
49ers
The last time the 49ers played a regular-season game in Mexico City was in 2022, when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 38-10. Jimmy Garoppolo was their quarterback and the venue was still called Estadio Azteca. (Cuartoscuro)

The San Francisco 49ers are headed back to Mexico City in 2026, anchoring the NFL’s return to a market the league sat out for three straight seasons during stadium renovations and World Cup preparations.

The team with five Super Bowl championships from 1981 to 1994 will serve as the home team for a regular-season game at renovated Azteca Stadium — now tabbed Estadio Banorte in a 12-year naming-rights deal to help fund the work.

Al Guido CEO 49ers
Al Guido, recently promoted to CEO of the 49ers, said the players are “excited to reunite with the Mexico Faithful.” (SF 49ers)

The 49ers’ opponent, along with the game date and kickoff time, will be announced when the full 2026 NFL schedule is revealed this spring.

Only the 49ers were announced this week, with the league treating it as a “home team designation” reveal.

We also know that the game will be played in December, according to a statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and that the league also has agreed to return to the Mexican capital for games in 2027 and 2028.

This year’s game will mark the 49ers’ third regular-season appearance in Mexico City after a 31-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in 2005 — the NFL’s first regular season game outside of the U.S. — and a 38-10 win over the Cardinals in 2022 before 78,427 fans.

The 2005 game drew a then-NFL-record crowd of 103,467 to Azteca Stadium, a decade ahead of a major refurbishment (VIP boxes, widened aisles, individual seats) that reduced the stadium’s capacity by about 20,000. That record fell to a 2009 Dallas Cowboys’ home game that drew 105,121 fans.

The 2022 game marked the NFL’s fifth regular-season game in Mexico City, including a run of games in 2016 (Oakland Raiders 27-20 over Houston Texans), 2017 (New England Patriots 33-8 over Raiders) and 2019 (Kansas City Chiefs 24-17 over Los Angeles Chargers). Each drew crowds in the mid-70,000s.

In late 2024, the NFL was talking about an expected return to CDMX for the 2025 season, but reports soon began circulating that the game was in peril — and by spring it was known that the NFL was again skipping Mexico.

For 2026, the NFL has scheduled a record nine regular-season games across four continents. There will be games in seven countries at eight stadiums: Mexico City, Madrid, Munich, Melbourne, Paris, Rio de Janeiro and London (three games in two stadiums).

NFL Director General Arturo Olive said the league is “delighted” to have the 49ers back in Mexico City, and 49ers CEO Al Guido said the players are “excited to reunite with the Mexico Faithful.”

The 49ers are one of 10 teams that hold marketing rights in Mexico as part of the league’s Global Markets Program, an initiative to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S.

Media reports have floated NFC West rivals such as the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, as well as the Miami Dolphins, among potential opponents for the 49ers.

Fans can sign up here for access to tickets, merchandise and special offers related to the game in Mexico City.

The 49ers will become the first team to play two international games in nonconsecutive weeks in a single season. In addition to the Mexico City game, they are slated to face the L.A. Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Week 1 of the 2026 season on either Sept. 9 or 10.

With reports from NFL.com, ESPN.com.mx, El Financiero and AS México

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A field of corn

US invests $40 million in Mexican agricultural research center

MND Staff - 0
The recipient is Mexican nonprofit CIMMYT, which develops high-yield grain varieties and safeguards Mexico's native corn biodiversity in one of the world's largest specialized seed banks.
Ebrard at Netflix

After 15 years in Mexico City, Netflix opens new offices near Polanco

MND Staff - 0
The new headquarters will house the company's Mexican team as well as its regional team for Latin America, where its presence has grown signficantly in recent years.
Octavio Paz

Made in Mexico: Octavio Paz and the search for a national soul

María Meléndez - 1
Octavio Paz is not without his critics, but the Nobel Prize winning author and poet is an essential voice when it comes to understanding Mexican history and culture.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC