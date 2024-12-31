Staff picks 2024: Best listens of the year

From underground rock to podcasts exploring Mexican history, our team at Mexico News Daily brings you some of our favorite audio storytelling and musical discoveries of 2024. Whether you’re looking for fresh perspectives on Mexico or hunting for your next favorite band, this eclectic mix has something for every listener. For more recommendations, don’t forget to check out our staff’s favorite books, series and movies of the past year.

Podcasts

The rise of the Aztec empire: Ed Barnhart and Lex Fridman

Ed Barnhart, an archeologist and explorer specializing in ancient civilizations of the Americas, guest stars on the Lex Fridman Podcast. —Tamanna Bembenek, Mexico News Daily co-owner and product manager

The Sounds of Mexico City

While not exactly a podcast, this audio story delivers you from wherever you are to the bustling, boisterous streets of Mexico City. Very innovative! —Peter Davies, chief staff writer

Radiolab’s Border Trilogy

Though this series first aired in 2018, Radiolab released an updated version last year. In the aftermath of U.S. President Biden’s crackdown on asylum seekers, it’s more relevant than ever. —Rose Egelhoff, senior news editor

Music

The Warning



I recently discovered The Warning, a rock band formed by three sisters from Monterrey. They started playing Metallica covers together when they were little. Now, they have achieved so much success that they fill the Auditorio Nacional. If you are a rock lover I highly recommend this super girl band! —María Ruiz, assistant editor

Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma "Rubicon" (Video Musical)

Mexican regional musician Peso Pluma’s chart-topping hits have helped bring the genre of corridos tumbados to the ears of listeners around the world. His ties to narco-culture make this artist controversial, especially in his home country — but you’re still likely to hear these earworms playing around town almost anywhere in Mexico. Check out his songs “Rubicon” and “Nueva Vida” for an irresistible introduction to modern-day corridos. —Tamanna Bembenek, Mexico News Daily co-owner and product manager

Kittyponeo by Bellakath

Mexico City’s alternative reggaetonera Bellakath first went viral in 2022 with her hit single “Gatita.” Her first studio album, “Kittyponeo,” came out in 2023 and the top song, “Reggaeton Champagne,” continued to chart globally into early 2024. —Felicity Bradstock, news writer

KEVIN PÓRTATE BIEN by Robot95

Mexicali rapper Kevin Gutiérrez, aka Robot95, has won fans over with R&B-influenced “smooth, West Coast hip hop,” according to Remezcla. His most recent album, “Kevin pórtate bien” (“Kevin, behave yourself”) came out in 2024. —Bethany Platanella, features writer

